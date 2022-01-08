ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Minority Whip John Thune to seek reelection

By Editorials
Washington Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Minority Whip John Thune announced Saturday that he will run for reelection this year after weeks of speculation that he was considering retirement. The second-ranking Senate Republican from South Dakota is...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Trump Nemesis John Thune Says He’s Running for Senate Again

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the Senate Minority Whip, said Saturday he plans to run for a fourth term in the Senate, tamping down retirement speculation and setting himself up to potentially succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell as the Republican leader. “I’m asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate,” Thune, the second-highest ranking Republican, said in a statement announcing the decision. The New York Times reported last month that Thune had considered retiring in part due to the Republican Party’s submission to Donald Trump, who has long expressed his ire with Thune’s kinship with McConnell. “He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!” Trump said after Thune derided Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Sen. Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican, says he’ll seek 4th term

U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has a clear path to reelection in reliably-red South Dakota even after he drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for speaking out against his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. Since then, Thune has offered restrained criticism of Trump’s political imitators at times, but mostly focused on scuttling the Democrats’ plans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Republicans who have repeatedly blocked the legislation, excoriate the measures as a “partisan power grab” and warn that any rule changes will haunt Democrats someday under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Democratic party questions Thune’s decision to run for reelection

SIOUX FALLS , S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Democratic Party is questioning Thune’s desire to serve another term in the Senate. The state party chairman Randy Seiler posted on Saturday “After weeks of saying he’s not sure he wants to represent South Dakota for another term in the Senate, John Thune announced his intent to run for reelection… South Dakotans deserve a U.S. Senator who actually wants the job…”
POLITICS
POLITICO

The 2022 Senate map is locked in: John Thune and Ron Johnson announced this past weekend they both would run for reelection.

The announcements represent two disparate paths for the Republican Party. What happened: In separate but equally low-key announcements, Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced they'd seek reelection to their seats. Both were considered possible retirement risks, but their decisions limit the GOP departures this Congress to five:
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Thune
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

John Thune - number two Senate GOP leader and likely successor to current Republican leader Mitch McConnell - announces run for reelection this year

The number two Senate GOP leader John Thune has announced he is running for reelection this year. The South Dakota senator - and likely successor to Republican leader Mitch McConnell - announced his run for reelection on Twitter on Saturday, putting an end an end to recent speculation over his political future.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#South Dakotans#The U S Senate#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Daily Mail

Now 24 House Democrats won't seek reelection in 2022 as Bobby Rush – the only politician to ever beat Barack Obama – announces his retirement and Nancy Pelosi tries to cling to her party's majority

Bobby Rush, 75, will announce Tuesday his retirement at the end of his 15th term in Congress, making him the 24th House Democrat who won't seek reelection in the 2022 midterms. Rush is the only politician to have ever beat Barack Obama in an election, which happened in the 2000...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

Schumer announces Senate vote on filibuster change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy. In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy