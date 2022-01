Hotel living has come a long way from the days of Eloise at The Plaza - the building that, incidentally, led a new crop of luxury hotels with a residential component offering fully furnished pied-a-terres with access to fabulous amenities and a trusted staff. The iconic Waldorf Astoria was refurbished to include The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria, upper-level condos starting at $1.825 million. The Crown Building on Fifth Avenue has been converted to Aman Resorts’ first New York hotel with 20 upper-level residences; among Aman New York Residences is a five-story penthouse that reportedly entered contract with an ask of $180 million in spring 2018. Most recently, The Real Deal announced that sales launched at Mandarin Oriental Residences.

