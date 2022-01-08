ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton’s Friends Describe Her as an Introvert Who Doesn’t Want to Go to Parties

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton turns 40 Sunday, and has accomplished so much in that short time: A seemingly perfect marriage, three adorable children who are raised with a surprising amount of normalcy, numerous charitable ventures, and a photography hobby that she’s already turned into a moving book. And while she makes all of...

Janey Klinker
1d ago

That's great. Each individual is different from another and it's great when we can love each other for who we are not who we think everyone should be. How boring the world would be if we were who everyone thought we should be. Kate seems to be loving, caring, thoughtful and very kind to others. Sounds good to me 😊

Rita Singh~May
1d ago

So what? Some people are not into the party life and she has 3 kids and her husband and her own duties that she has to upkeep. She can't even laugh too loud or look a certain way, or eat certain things because the queenie frowns upon it...

randog1
22h ago

leave her alone then. shes got more class than all the rest of the family put together

In Style

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly "Really Upset" Over Her Falling Out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, it's reportedly caused a rift between the Sussexes and their siblings, Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to new reports, new responsibilities for the Cambridges came with Harry and Meghan's departure and although Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have stepped up to take some of the royal duties away, Kate has been overwhelmed by the situation.
Person
Prince William
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
Business Times

Kate Middleton Reportedly 'In Tears' As Birthday Plans Go Awry Due To Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton will soon mark a special milestone in her life. She will turn 40 years old in January 2022, and the public seemingly expects to witness a celebration. Despite not being one to make a fuss on her own birthday, Prince William reportedly wants to treat his wife on her day. Sources told New Idea that he plans to take the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside their three children, to New York City.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
enstarz.com

Royal Tantrums: Princess Charlotte, Prince George Gets Mad Whenever the Cambridges Do THIS Every Christmas

Every holiday, regardless of what part of the world, most families keep their long tradition of doing things on Christmas. The royal family isn't an exception as they tend to do things that make them happy as a family. However, when things get heated, Prince William previously revealed how two of his children throw tantrums; what could be the reason?
SheKnows

Why Princess Charlotte Reportedly Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

Although the royal kids are like any other children in so many ways, there are certainly some notable differences — prospective future crowns not included. A royal insider just revealed that Princess Charlotte, who attends the same posh private school in London as her older brother, Prince George, reportedly isn’t encouraged to have a best friend in class — and it’s all in the spirit of inclusion. Jane Moore, co-host of the UK talk show Loose Women, has revealed that the six-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William doesn’t have a BFF at school, according to UK outlet The Sun....
Marie Claire

Royal Fans Are Loving the Resemblance Between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte

It’s a beloved holiday tradition for fans of the Royal Family to pore over every detail of their Christmas cards, especially when they involve never-before-seen photos of future monarchs. This year is certainly no different. When Prince William and Kate Middleton released the photo gracing their 2021 Christmas card, people saw a happy portrait of a smiling family on holiday, featuring Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 surrounding their parents.
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
HuffingtonPost

Sarah Ferguson Knows What Princess Diana Would Say About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sarah, Duchess of York, is pretty sure she knows how her late friend Princess Diana would feel about the lives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living now. The former Sarah Ferguson shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ― Diana’s son and daughter-in-law ― during an appearance on the Italian talk show “Porta a Porta” last week.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
Cosmopolitan

Prince William had the most adorable reaction to Kate being called beautiful

Is it just us or are Prince William and his wife of ten years, Kate Middleton, serving extra loved up vibes at the moment? First we had those backstage PDA pictures from the Earthshot Prize ceremony and then there was their Christmas movie-style carol service outing – and now, the future king and queen consort have been spotted sharing a romantic moment during this year's annual Royal Variety Performance.
