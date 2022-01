This evening's Saturday Night Football game features two NFC East rivals. The Dallas Cowboys will travel north to Pennsylvania this week to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas comes into the week as the first-place team in their division. The Cowboys also come into the last week of the season as the fourth overall seed in the NFC’s playoff picture. At 11 and 5 Dallas no longer has a chance to reach the top spot as Green Bay enters the week in the first spot with their 13 and 3 record. The Cowboys are coming off a loss last week to the Arizona Cardinals. Previous to last week's loss Dallas had been on a four-game win streak.

