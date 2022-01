We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Verizon is getting hyped to launch 5G for the 6th or 7th time in recent years, only this time it might bring you an upgraded experience. Examples from the previous launches include a non-standard home 5G experience, mmWave in a couple of neighborhoods that you’ll never find, and a nationwide “5G” that likely brought you a logo change from 4G without a change in speed. Verizon’s 5G rollout dates back to 2018 and there’s a good chance you still don’t have any of the 5G promise given back then.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO