Columbus, OH

WATCH: Buckeyes press conference ahead of B1G matchup with Northwestern

By Spencer Holbrook about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS — Ohio State senior guard Justin Ahrens spoke to the media in a press conference Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

 

On3.com

E.J. Liddell has career high in first five minutes against Northwestern

Ohio State jumped out early over Northwestern after junior E.J. Liddell set a new career high in just the first five minutes of the game. Liddell began the game shooting 5-for-5 from three-point range, scoring 17 of the Buckeyes’ first 19 points. The five made three-pointers is a new career record for Liddell, a new mark he set in just five minutes of game time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Five players Buckeyes should recruit from All-American Bowl National Combine

SAN ANTONIO — The main event for Ohio State football fans was Saturday afternoon, but Friday at the Alamodome was a terrific appetizer for followers of recruiting. Hundreds of young athletes — in the Classes of 2023, 2024, 2025 and even 2026 — were on the field in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl national combine. The event provides an early glimpse at some of the top prospects from around the country before they become national names.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

Michigan basketball's Tuesday game against Purdue postponed

Michigan basketball’s game against Purdue scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 has been postponed due to continued internal COVID-19 protocols within the Wolverines’ program, the team announced Sunday afternoon. On Friday night (Jan. 7) following medical testing, Michigan fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum with fewer than...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Germie Bernard flips to Michigan State

Henderson (Nev.) Liberty wide receiver Germie Bernard signed with Washington last month, but he chose not to enroll after changes on the Huskies’ coaching staff. Sunday, he announced that he has instead committed to Michigan State. Bernard is the No. 223 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brian Hartline officially staying at Ohio State as passing-game coordinator

COLUMBUS — The best wide receivers coach in the country is staying home: Ohio State has locked up Brian Hartline. The former Buckeyes standout and rising superstar in the coaching profession again had heavy interest in his services outside the program. But Ohio State has elevated Hartline’s title to passing-game coordinator as part of the effort to retain him, along with what multiple Lettermen Row sources confirmed was a raise as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
Chris Holtmann
On3.com

Bracketology: Kentucky projected as four seed in latest update

Selection Sunday for the 2022 NCAA Tournament is nine weeks away. Where does Kentucky basketball stand through one week in January?. ESPN’s resident bracketologist Joe Lunardi has begun crafting his expected field of 68 teams, updating the bracket on a biweekly basis. Lunardi currently expects seven SEC teams to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jameson Williams reveals origins of his competitive fire

Jameson Williams led the SEC in receiving yards this season. His massive success caused a reporter to ask the star wideout where he developed his competitive fire. The answer was easy for the Alabama transfer. “I would say it’s just the way I was raised,” Williams shared. Me,...
NFL
#Buckeyes#Ohio State#B1g#Northwestern
On3.com

Kentucky's Jordan Wright announces return for sixth season

Kentucky Wildcats senior linebacker Jordan Wright announced on Sunday afternoon that he will return to Lexington for a sixth season of college football. Wright will bolster a Wildcat linebacker crew that could potentially also see DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones stay in the commonwealth. In the message posted on his...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Former Ole Miss offensive lineman to transfer to in-state school

Former Ole Miss offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey will transfer to Southern Miss, he announced Sunday via Twitter. After redshirting in 2019, he spent the past two seasons in a reserve role for the Rebels. A three-star recruit and Gulfport, Mississippi, native, Ramsey was the No. 68 offensive lineman in 2019...
GULFPORT, MS
On3.com

Joel Klatt makes prediction for Alabama vs. Georgia rematch

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off in the national championship on Monday. The two SEC programs will be meeting up for the second time this season, with Nick Saban’s squad winning the conference championship back in December. As everyone in the industry...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Todd Bates pens farewell letter to Clemson

Oklahoma and new head coach Brent Venables dealt a huge blow to the Clemson coaching staff last week. Venables hired Tigers defensive tackles coach Todd Bates for the same position in Norman. Bates also served as Clemson’s recruiting coordinator and as Dabo Swinney’s assistant head coach. The former...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Ole Miss linebacker Lakia Henry to prepare for NFL Draft

Another Ole Miss player has revealed their future plans on Sunday as linebacker Lakia Henry is heading for the NFL Draft. Sunday’s announcement came about 90 minutes after Braylon Sanders announced he was beginning to prepare for the draft. Similar to Sanders, Henry made the announcement on his Twitter...
NFL
