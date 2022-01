LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Cordia Corporation (OTC:CORG) today outlined its plans to incorporate culinary NFTs into its virtual restaurant business. Crypto Food Hall. The company has been developing the world's first crypto food hall. The food hall NFTs are expected to go on sale in late January to the general public. The initial minting will contain 5,000 NFTs featuring a collection of chefs including some of the celebrities that are already associated with the company's virtual restaurant business as well as new chefs that will be announced in conjunction with the crypto food hall.

