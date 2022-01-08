Michigan State basketball game against Michigan due to COVID-19

Michigan State was set to clash with in-state rival Michigan Wolverines early in the Big Ten season this weekend. The game will no longer be happening though, due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Wolverines program.

The game was canceled the morning it was set to be played, the Spartans had traveled to Ann Arbor, and had a shootaround last night preparing for the game. The two teams will look for a future date to reschedule the game.

The Spartans and Wolverines are still set to square off against each other on January 29th.