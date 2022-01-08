Swimming World January 2022 Presents – Dryside Training: Ready, Set, GO!

Everyone loves to talk about the huge meets in swimming: The Olympics, NCAAs, World Championships, state meets. However, those meets are only once a year, or once every four years. The majority of a swimmers racing experience comes from smaller-scale meets that don’t get any sort of national coverage. When in high school, swimmers may have two meets a week at tiny natatoriums without any bleachers. College swimmers experience dual meets and small invitationals that occur in the middle of their heaviest training cycles and for which they get little to no rest. These smaller meets are not ones where swimmers are often seen setting records. These meets are not contested for the excitement factor or catered toward spectators. Nonetheless, smaller-scale swim meets are just as vital for a swimmer as championship meets.

