Hilton Head Island, SC

Michigan State football LB transfer headed to Wyoming

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Michigan State lost linebacker Cole DeMarzo to the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2021 football season. DeMarzo had been surpassed on the depth chart and made the decision to move on to another program.

DeMarzo was a member of Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class, the last of Coach Dantonio’s tenure, ranking as a 3-star safety out of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. DeMarzo made the shift to linebacker from safety during his time in East Lansing.

It is unknown completely what position DeMarzo will be playing at his next school, but his next school is now known. DeMarzo will be heading to the Moutain West Conference to play for Wyoming.

You can follow all of Michigan State’s transfer activity at Spartans Wire’s 2022 transfer tracker.

