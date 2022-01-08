Aberdeen sign American youngster Dante Polvara

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively. Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.
Elgin extended their unbeaten run in Scottish League Two to four matches after holding Edinburgh to a 2-2 draw at Ainslie Park. The point lifts Elgin, who twice led through goals in either half from Matthew Cooper and Kane Hester, 11 points clear of bottom club Cowdenbeath.
Teenager Reece McAlear stepped off the bench to secure cinch Championship promotion-chasers Inverness a point from a 1-1 home draw with Raith. Half-time substitute McAlear, on loan from Norwich, struck a superb equaliser in the 86th minute to cancel out Ethan Ross’ first-half opener for the visitors.
Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson will be absent for his side’s FA Cup clash against Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19. Robinson, a former Spurs player, will be forced to isolate for the third-round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Eighteen-year-old Joe Grey stepped off the bench to fire League Two Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009. Grey fired a 61st-minute winner to complete a dramatic second-half comeback and sink Championship Blackpool, who led through Keshi Anderson’s early opener.
Chester have been warned they may have breached Welsh coronavirus regulations when they hosted crowds at two matches over Christmas and new year. The National League North club’s Swansway Chester Stadium straddles the border of England and Wales, with the front gates and main office in England but the pitch in Wales.
Partick Thistle were twice pegged back as Hamilton came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Foys Stadium. The visitors broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time when Scott Tiffoney drilled a low free-kick into the back of the net from just outside the area.
New Ayr manager Lee Bullen started his reign with a 1-0 win against top-of-the-table Arbroath in his first game in charge. Arbroath are still two points clear at the top of the cinch Championship, while Ayr remain in 7th.
Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee hailed super sub Joe Grey after the 18-year-old stepped off the bench to fire Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009. Moments after replacing Mark Cullen on the hour mark, Grey swept home the winner to seal the League Two side’s come-from-behind win over Championship Blackpool.
New signing Bali Mumba made an instant impact with a debut winner to fire Peterborough to a 2-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Bristol Rovers. The loan capture from Norwich was sent on by boss Darren Ferguson at the break and responded with the decisive strike in the 63rd minute.
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner saluted his players as they proved the magic of the FA Cup is still alive after the League One side dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the competition. Joe Ironside’s second-half goal secured a famous 1-0 third-round win at St James’ Park on an afternoon when...
Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi wants his players to take more responsibility after they claimed a dramatic 5-4 victory against 10-man Barrow in one of the most incredible FA Cup matches seen in recent years. Substitute Carlton Morris netted the winner for the Championship outfit after League Two Barrow had twice...
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker praised hat-trick hero Emiliano Marcondes after he fired the Sky Bet Championship side into the next round of the FA Cup. The Danish midfielder opened the scoring against National League Yeovil in the 19th minute when he calmly fired past goalkeeper Dillon Barnes after being played in by skipper Chris Mepham’s long ball forward.
New Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes got off to the perfect start with a 2-0 cinch Scottish Championship win at Queen of the South. McInnes, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2023, saw his side go close to taking the lead late in the first half when Rory McKenzie’s effort and then Christopher Burke’s follow-up were both cleared off the line.
A consortium headed by Bury supporters’ group Est.1885 has exchanged contracts to buy both the club and their Gigg Lane stadium. Bury were expelled from the English Football League in August 2019 after long-standing financial difficulties and the consortium hopes to complete the deal before the end of January.
League One Plymouth provided a FA Cup upset at St Andrew’s as they beat Championship side Birmingham with a narrow 1-0 third-round win after extra-time. Substitutive Ryan Law was the matchwinner with his first goal in the famous competition.
Comments / 0