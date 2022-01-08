Aberdeen sign American youngster Dante Polvara

New Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes got off to the perfect start with a 2-0 cinch Scottish Championship win at Queen of the South. McInnes, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2023, saw his side go close to taking the lead late in the first half when Rory McKenzie’s effort and then Christopher Burke’s follow-up were both cleared off the line.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO