Soccer

Aberdeen sign American youngster Dante Polvara

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAberdeen have signed 21-year-old American midfielder Dante...

www.fourfourtwo.com

The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively. Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.
FIFA
#Aberdeen#New York City#American
fourfourtwo.com

Lee Ashcroft commits to Dundee until summer 2023

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has extended his contract until the end of next season. The former Kilmarnock and Dunfermline centre-back has scored nine goals in 51 appearances for James McPake’s side.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Elgin continue unbeaten run with draw at Edinburgh

Elgin extended their unbeaten run in Scottish League Two to four matches after holding Edinburgh to a 2-2 draw at Ainslie Park. The point lifts Elgin, who twice led through goals in either half from Matthew Cooper and Kane Hester, 11 points clear of bottom club Cowdenbeath.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Teenager Reece McAlear rescues point for Inverness from bench

Teenager Reece McAlear stepped off the bench to secure cinch Championship promotion-chasers Inverness a point from a 1-1 home draw with Raith. Half-time substitute McAlear, on loan from Norwich, struck a superb equaliser in the 86th minute to cancel out Ethan Ross’ first-half opener for the visitors.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Substitute Joe Grey grabs winner as Hartlepool hit back to stun Blackpool

Eighteen-year-old Joe Grey stepped off the bench to fire League Two Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009. Grey fired a 61st-minute winner to complete a dramatic second-half comeback and sink Championship Blackpool, who led through Keshi Anderson’s early opener.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Hamilton twice hit back to deny Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle were twice pegged back as Hamilton came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Foys Stadium. The visitors broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time when Scott Tiffoney drilled a low free-kick into the back of the net from just outside the area.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee salutes 18-year-old match-winner Joe Grey

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee hailed super sub Joe Grey after the 18-year-old stepped off the bench to fire Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009. Moments after replacing Mark Cullen on the hour mark, Grey swept home the winner to seal the League Two side’s come-from-behind win over Championship Blackpool.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Bali Mumba scores debut winner as Peterborough see off Bristol Rovers

New signing Bali Mumba made an instant impact with a debut winner to fire Peterborough to a 2-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Bristol Rovers. The loan capture from Norwich was sent on by boss Darren Ferguson at the break and responded with the decisive strike in the 63rd minute.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Poya Asbaghi slams Barnsley ‘mentality’ after scraping past Barrow

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi wants his players to take more responsibility after they claimed a dramatic 5-4 victory against 10-man Barrow in one of the most incredible FA Cup matches seen in recent years. Substitute Carlton Morris netted the winner for the Championship outfit after League Two Barrow had twice...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker hails ‘ultimate professional’ Emiliano Marcondes

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker praised hat-trick hero Emiliano Marcondes after he fired the Sky Bet Championship side into the next round of the FA Cup. The Danish midfielder opened the scoring against National League Yeovil in the 19th minute when he calmly fired past goalkeeper Dillon Barnes after being played in by skipper Chris Mepham’s long ball forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Winning start for Derek McInnes as Kilmarnock beat Queen of the South

New Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes got off to the perfect start with a 2-0 cinch Scottish Championship win at Queen of the South. McInnes, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2023, saw his side go close to taking the lead late in the first half when Rory McKenzie’s effort and then Christopher Burke’s follow-up were both cleared off the line.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Contracts exchanged for Bury consortium to buy club and Gigg Lane

A consortium headed by Bury supporters’ group Est.1885 has exchanged contracts to buy both the club and their Gigg Lane stadium. Bury were expelled from the English Football League in August 2019 after long-standing financial difficulties and the consortium hopes to complete the deal before the end of January.
ECONOMY

