LEC song teaser may hint at collab with Chrissy Costanza’s Against The Current

By Cecilia Ciocchetti
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LEC Twitter account shared a clip seemingly for the European league’s upcoming music video, giving fans the first glimpse of the official song before it debuts at 9am CT on Jan. 10. Based on the genre of the song and the voice in the track, the singer (and possibly the...

#Lec#Collab#Music Video#Paris#The European League#Riot Games#Teamfight Tactics#Atc
