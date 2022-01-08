ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs vs. Broncos preview: 3 things to watch in Week 18

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvEyP_0dgRaFLY00

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos on the road at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Week 18.

The Chiefs still have a lot to play for in the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. Meanwhile, the Broncos will only be trying to play spoiler for the sake of pride. Should Kansas City win on Saturday it would mark the 13th consecutive victory over Denver dating back to 2015. They might be out of the playoffs, but that should be motivation enough for the Broncos to play their best.

With all of that in mind, here are three things that we’ll be keeping an eye on during the course of the game on Saturday:

Spreading the ball around

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaiBe_0dgRaFLY00
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

When the Chiefs faced the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 13, their defensive strategy was to limit Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. They were successful in that strategy, holding the duo of pass-catchers to less than 50 yards on the day. The performance was one of the worst in Patrick Mahomes’ career, completing just 15-of-29 passes for 184 yards with no touchdown passes.

In the games since Week 13, Mahomes has done a much better job spreading the ball around to his pass-catchers and not solely relying on big performances from his fellow stars. He’s doing a better job of taking what’s given compared to earlier in the year when he was pressing to push the ball downfield. In Week 17 alone, Mahomes targeted 11 different receivers with 10 of them catching passes.

Denver won’t be as successful in its strategy to contain Kelce and Hill without Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby and Kareem Jackson this week. That said, should they go back to that strategy, Mahomes should be more prepared to spread the ball around than he seemingly was back in Week 13.

Back in the turnover column

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Vn3O_0dgRaFLY00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, we know that the Chiefs will be active getting after the quarterback against Denver. Chris Jones certainly has some motivation to do so, but will the defense manage to get their hands on the football this week? The game against the Bengals was the first time in a hot minute that the defense hadn’t managed to force a turnover and it made a difference in the outcome of the game.

Broncos QB Drew Lock has never played a game against the Chiefs without turning over the football at least once. In fact, in his three career starts against the Chiefs, Lock has thrown a total of five interceptions to just two touchdown passes. Lock will get the start for the Broncos today and he’s not 100% as he deals with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 17.

Can the Chiefs put together a clean game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnhtD_0dgRaFLY00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s game against the Bengals saw the second-most penalties called (10) in a single game this season for the Chiefs. The only game with more penalties called on Kansas City was the Week 8 game against the New York Giants (12). Even with some of the penalties and no-calls causing frustration for Chiefs fans in Week 17, everyone can agree that the team needs to limit the flags in their final regular-season game.

This week, the Chiefs will get Brad Rogers’ crew for the first time of the year. His only game officiating Kansas City was last season’s 43-16 win over the Broncos. During that blowout win, he only called a single penalty on the Chiefs. That said, his crew has called an insane amount of offensive holding penalties this season (46). This is going to be a game where the offensive line needs to be very mindful of their blocks, otherwise, the offense could find itself in some trouble.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game

The Chiefs took a hit in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They fell to 11-5, second in the AFC behind the Tennessee Titans, who are also 11-5. To make matters worse, the Chiefs’ 6-5 conference record puts them behind the Titans (7-4) in the conference. They also lost their head to head, so the only chance the Chiefs have of picking up the No. 1 seed is to beat the Broncos in the final week of the season while the Titans lose.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
FanSided

Former NFL scout predicts the futures of Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins

A former scout with the New York Jets, Daniel Kelly, believes the Minnesota Vikings will stick with Mike Zimmer and move on from Kirk Cousins. Defeating the Chicago Bears in Sunday’s 2021 regular-season finale isn’t going to change any of the plans for the Minnesota Vikings during the next few weeks. Just like their fan base, the Vikings will be watching the 2021 playoffs from home.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reaches historic feat that not even Peyton Manning, Joe Montana achieved

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has now reached yet another historic feat in his five-season run with the team. Mahomes entered the Chiefs’ Week 18 road clash against the Denver Broncos with 149 passing touchdowns in 62 career games played. The one-time NFL MVP winner has notched three campaigns with at least 30-plus touchdown passes, which include the ongoing season as well.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Chris Jones has $1.25 million on the line in Week 18 vs. Broncos and here's why

The final week of the NFL regular season features games that are both incredibly interesting and meaningless. We usually see a few fun "win and you're in" situations, but there are other matchups where a powerhouse will rest starters against a lesser divisional opponent as they prepare for the postseason. There's another wrinkle to the final game of the season, however, and that's incentives.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Tyreek Hill#The Cincinnati Bengals
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Chiefs’ massive defensive touchdown

Nick Bolton’s scoop and score was a game changer for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos were solidly in the red zone and kept moving the ball up via running back Melvin Gordon. Those scoring hopes stopped in their tracks as Melvin Ingram stepped in to force the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape the regular-season finale without some attrition and most of it came on the offensive side of the ball. Speaking to the media after the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed some information about a few of the injuries the team suffered in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. He started with WR Tyreek Hill, who suffered a heel injury during pregame warmups that limited him during the course of the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Prior to kickoff in the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Saturday, Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly injured his heel in pregame warmups. In the first quarter, the speedy wideout went into the locker room but came back and saw limited action. However, Chiefs fans (and NFL fans for that matter) aren’t happy that Hill’s seeing any action at all.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Might Be Getting Fired On Sunday

It’s the final day of the NFL’s 2021 regular season, which means it might be time for a head coach firing or two. The Denver Broncos wrapped up their season on Saturday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of their regular season. Denver finished...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy