Gonzaga head coach Mark Machtolf knows the value of the two-way player in college baseball. Coaches are limited to 11.7 scholarships for a 35-man roster. Having a two-way star is like getting an extra scholarship player. They make the lineup and pitching staff one man deeper, and having one more capable bat or one more arm can be the difference in an extra win or two, the difference between a conference title and runner-up, the difference between making a regional or watching from home.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO