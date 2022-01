BOSTON (CBS) — Misery loves company. And when it comes to miserable losses by the Boston Celtics, there are plenty to choose from. Boston blew yet another game on Thursday night, this time to the Knicks in New York. The Celtics held a 25-point lead in the second quarter and were up by 20 in the third before they let the Knicks fight back over and over again. They survived New York’s first run back, but instead of delivering a knockout punch, the C’s let the Knickerbockers keep chipping away. New York didn’t take its first lead until there was 2:07 left...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO