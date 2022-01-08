PHOTOS – Webster County 54 Trigg County 51

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — An Australian judge's stunning dismissal of the government's hasty attempt to deport the world No. 1 men's tennis player is a spectacular defeat for an administration that prides itself on strong borders. Judge Anthony Kelly's ruling that Novak Djokovic be freed to contest the Australian...
(CNN) — Health insurers must cover the cost of home Covid-19 tests starting January 15, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. The new requirement means that most consumers with private health insurance can buy at-home tests online or in stores and have them paid for at the time of purchase or get reimbursed by submitting a claim to their insurer.
(CNN) — Chicago teachers will be back in school Tuesday and students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Wednesday after the Chicago Teachers Union house of delegates voted to end the teachers' work action, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a Monday night news conference. Earlier, the union...
Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump will be in federal district court Monday seeking to convince a judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him by Democratic lawmakers and two Capitol Police officers for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died. He was 78. Durst died of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, on Sunday rejected a request for an interview by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a combative letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Jordan...
