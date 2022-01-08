ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN: Sudan talks will aim to salvage political transition

By SAMY MAGDY - Associated Press
Derrick
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan aimed at salvaging a fragile democratic transition amid a grinding stalemate following an October coup and the prime minister's resignation last week. Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy for Sudan, said in a statement the...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets once again on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum and other cities across Sudan to protest the October military coup. In Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, security forces open live fire on protesters in Arbaeen Street, killing at least one man, said activist Nazim Sirag. The protester was shot in the head and died before reaching the hospital, Sirag added. Activists posted live videos on social media showing protesters waving the Sudanese flag in several cities and chanting: “Power to the people!” and...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

As the tide of war in Ethiopia turns, a chance for peace talks opens

As recently as six weeks ago, Ethiopia’s government seemed at the brink of defeat, the country itself at risk of fragmentation. Troops from Ethiopia’s rebel Tigray region, in the north of the country, were making what seemed to be an unstoppable southward march toward the capital, Addis Ababa. The tide of battle has dramatically turned, however, with the unexpected result being at least an opportunity for a peaceful settlement to a needless year-long civil war that has cost thousands of lives.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
milwaukeesun.com

Sudan Gunmen Loot UN Food Aid Warehouse in Darfur

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Program (WFP) warehouse containing about 1,900 metric tons of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the western region, officials said Wednesday. Residents of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, reported heavy gunfire near the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

UN chief condemns violence against Sudan protesters: Spokesman

New York [US], January 4 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence against demonstrators in Sudan protesting the military takeover of power and urged security forces to show utmost restraint, Sputnik reported citing UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric statement on Monday (local time). According to the news agency, the Central...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Sudan's political strife

Dec 19, 2018 - Hundreds protest in the northern city of Atbara against soaring bread prices, and demonstrations spurred by a broader economic crisis quickly spread to Khartoum and other cities. Security services respond with tear gas and gunfire. April 11, 2019 - The army overthrows Bashir, ending his three...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Salvage#Un#Ap#The United Nations#U N#The Resistance Committees#Islamist
Foreign Policy

To Safeguard Sudan’s Democratic Transition, Act Now

On Jan. 1, Sudan marked the 66th anniversary of its independence. Just one year ago, the Sudanese people anticipated that this would be an anniversary to celebrate, bringing the country a step closer to civilian-led government and democracy. Indeed, Sudan has been held up as a model of hope amid global despair and democratic backsliding after the success of its 2019 revolution in overthrowing an Islamist regime led by President Omar al-Bashir, who was indicted in 2009 by the International Criminal Court for his role in atrocities in Darfur.
AFRICA
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine. On Friday, the government communication service released a statement saying federal forces had secured eastern Amhara and Afar and been ordered to "vigilantly remain in areas under our control".
WORLD
Telegraph

Resignation of Sudan's prime minister leaves democratic transition on the brink

Sudan’s fragile transition has taken a major blow as Abdalla Hamdok resigned as prime minister, after failing to reach an accommodation with military coup leaders to form a government ahead of elections. The Sunday resignation of Mr Hamdok, a widely respected economist and former United Nations official, raises the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
southernillinoisnow.com

US, Europe warn Sudan’s military as democratic transition unravels

(WASHINGTON) — With Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy derailed, the United States and Europe have issued a stark warning to the Sudanese military against appointing a new government “without the involvement of a broad range of civilian stakeholders.”. “Unilateral action to appoint a new Prime Minister and...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Envoy Feltman to Visit Ethiopia Thursday, Meet With Officials

WASHINGTON - U.S. Horn of Africa envoy Jeffrey Feltman will visit Ethiopia Thursday for meetings with senior government officials to discuss peace talks, a senior State Department official said, in Washington's latest push to bring an end to the conflict. The yearlong war between Ethiopia's government and the leadership of...
WORLD
The Independent

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.“The key to lasting unity is dialogue,” the government said in a statement on the amnesty. “Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end.”It was the most dramatic move yet by the government after the country’s deadly Tigray war entered a new phase in late December, when Tigray forces retreated into their region amid a military offensive and Ethiopian forces said they would...
WORLD
AFP

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Sudan

The UN Security Council will meet next Wednesday in an informal session to address the latest developments in Sudan as demonstrations against military rule in the African nation continue, diplomatic sources said. The session will be behind closed doors, the sources said Friday, adding that the meeting was requested by six of the council's 15 members: the United States, Britain, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania. A common position of the Security Council "is not expected, as China and Russia would oppose it," a diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Beijing and Moscow in the past have stressed that the situation in Sudan, which has been on the edge of chaos since an October 25 military takeover, was an internal matter for the country and did not threaten international security.
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

The Ethiopian government announced Friday it was pardoning a number of high-profile political prisoners, including members of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in a bid to promote "national dialogue". The surprise move comes amid a lull in the brutal 14-month conflict in northern Ethiopia after a dramatic shift in battlefield fortunes at the end of last year saw government forces retake a string of key towns and the TPLF retreat to its stronghold in Tigray. "The key to lasting unity is dialogue. Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end," the government communications service said in a statement announcing the amnesty. "Its purpose is to pave the way for a lasting solution to Ethiopia's problems in a peaceful, non-violent way... especially with the aim of making the all-inclusive national dialogue a success."
POLITICS
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy