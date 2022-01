The National Hockey League’s COVID-19 pause aside, the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’re in first place. They’ve won 10 of their last 11 games, including an utterly dominant 6-2 win in the Battle of Pennsylvania on Thursday night. The Penguins’ winning streak demonstrates clearly how important every member of the team has been and has created a team of unsung heroes. With some of their biggest names currently out of the lineup, many players have stepped outside their traditional team roles and have entered the spotlight as the Pens climb the standings.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO