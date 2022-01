The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their final game of the 2021 NFL regular season with a very narrow hope for a postseason birth. After taking care of business Monday night at Heinz field against the Cleveland Browns with a memorable sendoff of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers need another win on Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens. With two players still on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and Kevin Dotson yet to be activated from IR, the Steelers are going to have some roster moves ahead of their game in order to get up to eight offensive linemen.

