Congress & Courts

Capitol Rioter Asks Court to Appoint U.S. Marshals to Subpoena Trump and His Allies

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood and Steve Bannon are also listed in the Friday court...

Comments

Viva Satire !
1d ago

When your Supporters want to sue you, for inciting them to break laws and get arrested, the others who still believe your Bullxxxx are clearly Batxxxx.

Reply(120)
334
Janine Gollner Kemper
1d ago

So much for the "former guy can not be held accountable" defense I see so many trumphumpers posting. Here is someone who clearly isn't willing to fall on his sword for former guy. I think he has a snowball's chance in hell of succeeding in his request, but it's a bold move nonetheless. Perhaps more who are facing serious charges will do the same. I'd love to see former guy in a courtroom trying to tell the judge how the election was stolen from him. He'll end up with a purgery charge in the first 5 minutes.

Reply(102)
250
Daisy
1d ago

Imagine how much they lost from their savings or maybe some of them are borrowing to pay their bail bond? they could have used it for a nice vacation with their families and wife . They should stop watching Fox News,OAN AND NEWSMAX . SOME OF THEIR HOST ARE AIDING AND ABETTING THE ELECTION LIES OF TRUMP . THE ONLY TIME THEY QUIT OF LYING OF VOTER FRAUD ON THEIR NETWORKS ,AFTER THEY WERE SUED BILLIONS BY DOMINION.

Reply(27)
203
