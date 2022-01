Jenn Flynn leads Capital One Small Business Bank and is a highly respected corporate finance executive with 20+ years of experience. The U.S. added more jobs this fall, unemployment is on the decline and small businesses are hiring. At the same time, more than half of all small-business owners had job openings they could not fill in September. The “great resignation,” as it has been coined, is impacting all companies, big and small, as a record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September (subscription required).

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO