UN: Sudan talks will aim to salvage political transition

 1 day ago

CAIRO — The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan to try to get the country's democratic transition back on track after it was derailed by an October military coup. The U.N. offer came a week after embattled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned, citing the...

The Independent

Egypt deports son of prominent Palestinian politician

Egyptian authorities deported the son of a prominent Palestinian politician after he served 2 1/2 years of pre-trial detention over allegations of having ties with an outlawed group, his family said Saturday.Ramy Shaath, son of Nabil Shaath, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was released Thursday and then deported, the family said in a statement. He was forced to renounce his Egyptian citizenship to gain his freedom, it said.The family said Egyptian authorities handed Ramy Shaath over to a representative of the Palestinian Authority at Cairo international airport, where he boarded a flight to the Jordanian capital...
AFP

One killed in Sudan protests ahead of UN dialogue launch

One Sudanese protester was killed Sunday as security forces fired tear gas at thousands who rallied to keep up pressure on the military, one day before the UN is to launch talks aiming to end weeks of crisis after a coup. The October 25 power grab, led by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, derailed a civilian-military power sharing transition established after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. It also sparked regular protests -- sometimes by tens of thousands -- by Sudanese wanting a return to the democratic transition in a country with a long history of coups. The latest fatality brings to 62 the death toll of protesters killed in a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.
AFP

Sudan gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur

Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing about 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the western region, officials said Wednesday. "We heard intense gunfire," local resident Mohamed Salem told AFP. A WFP official said the organisation was "conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contained some 1,900 tonnes of food products", intended to be lifesaving supplies for some of the most vulnerable people.
Reuters

Sudan's political strife

Dec 19, 2018 - Hundreds protest in the northern city of Atbara against soaring bread prices, and demonstrations spurred by a broader economic crisis quickly spread to Khartoum and other cities. Security services respond with tear gas and gunfire. April 11, 2019 - The army overthrows Bashir, ending his three...
Telegraph

Resignation of Sudan's prime minister leaves democratic transition on the brink

Sudan’s fragile transition has taken a major blow as Abdalla Hamdok resigned as prime minister, after failing to reach an accommodation with military coup leaders to form a government ahead of elections. The Sunday resignation of Mr Hamdok, a widely respected economist and former United Nations official, raises the...
ktbb.com

US, Europe warn Sudan’s military as democratic transition unravels

(WASHINGTON) -- With Sudan's fragile transition to democracy derailed, the United States and Europe have issued a stark warning to the Sudanese military against appointing a new government "without the involvement of a broad range of civilian stakeholders." "Unilateral action to appoint a new Prime Minister and Cabinet would undermine...
The Independent

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.“The key to lasting unity is dialogue,” the government said in a statement on the amnesty. “Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end.”It was the most dramatic move yet by the government after the country’s deadly Tigray war entered a new phase in late December, when Tigray forces retreated into their region amid a military offensive and Ethiopian forces said they would...
AFP

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Sudan

The UN Security Council will meet next Wednesday in an informal session to address the latest developments in Sudan as demonstrations against military rule in the African nation continue, diplomatic sources said. The session will be behind closed doors, the sources said Friday, adding that the meeting was requested by six of the council's 15 members: the United States, Britain, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania. A common position of the Security Council "is not expected, as China and Russia would oppose it," a diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Beijing and Moscow in the past have stressed that the situation in Sudan, which has been on the edge of chaos since an October 25 military takeover, was an internal matter for the country and did not threaten international security.
AFP

Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

The Ethiopian government announced Friday it was pardoning a number of high-profile political prisoners, including members of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in a bid to promote "national dialogue". The surprise move comes amid a lull in the brutal 14-month conflict in northern Ethiopia after a dramatic shift in battlefield fortunes at the end of last year saw government forces retake a string of key towns and the TPLF retreat to its stronghold in Tigray. "The key to lasting unity is dialogue. Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end," the government communications service said in a statement announcing the amnesty. "Its purpose is to pave the way for a lasting solution to Ethiopia's problems in a peaceful, non-violent way... especially with the aim of making the all-inclusive national dialogue a success."
The Week

'Dozens' of Kazakhstan protesters killed as Russian 'peacekeepers' arrive to 'stabilize' the country

Protests in Kazakhstan that began last weekend over higher fuel prices turned deadly early Thursday. "Dozens of attackers have been eliminated" or "liquidated," Saltanat Azirbek, spokeswoman for the police in Almaty, said Thursday morning on state news channel Khaber-24, and "their identities are being established." The Interior Ministry says at least eight security officers have also been killed in the five days of protests, the biggest since Kazakhstan gained independence from the collapses Soviet Union 30 years ago.
