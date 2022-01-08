ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

GAME PREVIEW: Heat back in action against No. 1 Suns

By Surya Fernandez
Hot Hot Hoops
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat (24-15) are back in action after two days off to visit the Phoenix Suns (30-8) at 9:00pm EST. The team with the best record in the NBA and the first to 30 wins after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers are also 17-4 at the Footprint Center. Chris Paul...

www.hothothoops.com

Yardbarker

Miami Heat Make Statement in 123-100 Blowout Against Phoenix Suns

The Miami Heat have never made excuses. Despite the injuries, the health protocols, they have never felt sorry for themselves. They realize absences are part of the game. Regardless of the players they have available, they just show up to play basketball. That is exactly what happened in Saturday's convincing 123-100 victory against the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Herro and Robinson surge as Heat throttle Suns, win 123-100

Both teams went scoreless early, turning the ball over on about 3 sloppy possessions. That changed quickly into a three-point shootout that had the teams going back and forth from deep. The first six buckets of this ball game were all threes. Strus continued his excellence from beyond the arc as did Caleb Martin.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

GameThread: Miami Heat (24-15) @ Phoenix Suns (30-8)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (24-15) visit the Phoenix Suns (30-8) tonight at 9:00pm. Jimmy Butler is out tonight, with Max Strus starting ahead of Duncan Robinson — who joins Tyler Herro, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva and Haywood Highsmith on the bench.
NBA
tonyspicks.com

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns 1/8/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami Heat will head to “The Valley of the Sun” to play its 5th road game of six against the Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday evening. SG Max Strus’ return from COVID 19 health protocol was the right time to lift the undermanned Miami Heat over the Trail Blazers to a score of 115-109, snapping it’s 2-game losing skid at MODA Center in Portland, Wednesday. Miami is currently in 4th place at 24-15 in the Eastern Conference and on top of the Southeast Division.
NBA
lineups.com

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns 1/8/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (1/8/22) The Phoenix Suns (30-8) host the Miami Heat (24-15) Saturday night in a matchup between Western and Eastern conference contenders. The Heat currently have home court advantage in the first round and need to place as high as they can in the standings. They are 12-4 at home this season compared to 12-11 on the road. The fanbase is one of the best at hyping their players because fans eagerly await a return to the days of their LeBron James Big 3 dominance and consistent finals appearances. The Heat made the finals as an underdog two seasons ago, but they have added key pieces to reinforce their roster and become a favorite. Although health has been an issue, the Heat continue to be resilient and win games at a good rate. They are coming off an important win against the Portland Trail Blazers that stopped their two game losing streak in its tracks. Jimmy Butler (ankle), Gabe Vincent (COVID), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Markieff Morris (neck), and KZ Okpala (wrist) are all game time decisions. Bam Adebayo (thumb) is expected to be out for at least another week, while Victor Oladipo (quad) could make his season debut soon. Once the Heat are healthy, they will feature one of the best two-way lineups in the NBA.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

