Albania: Politician's supporters storm party headquarters

On the eve of the Serbsâ national day in Bosnia, Mira Vuletic is not in a festive mood as talk of secession lingers again, stirring fears the country is set to return to the dark years of intercommunal conflict. The holiday, which falls on Sunday, marks the creation of the Republika Sprska (RS), Bosniaâs Serb entity that was declared three decades ago -- one of the events seen as putting the country on the path to a war in the 1990s that killed over 100,000 people. "They're stirring up panic and that scares me," says Vuletic, a 70-year-old pensioner,one of the few willing to give her name in eastern Sarajevo, an area that falls under RS jurisdiction. "But I think they do this to hide their schemes and theft," Vuletic added, pointing the blame at leaders from all of Bosnia's ethnic groups for endemic corruption.

