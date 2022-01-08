ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Albania: Politician's supporters storm party headquarters

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

TIRANA, Albania — Police in Albania used a water cannon trick and tear gas to disperse protests who broke into the headquarters of the country's main opposition party in an internal squabble over the party's leadership. Scores of officers pushed back hundreds of protesters who had stormed the...

m.startribune.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Sudan protest group rejects UN offer for talks with military

CAIRO — A leading Sudanese protest group on Sunday rejected a United Nations initiative to hold talks with the military aimed at restoring the country's democratic transition following an October coup. At least one demonstrator, meanwhile, was killed when security forces violently broke up anti-coup protests in the capital, activists said.
ADVOCACY
abc27 News

Kazakh president: Forces can shoot to kill to quell unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and […]
PROTESTS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

Top Russian and U.S. officials held a working dinner in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with bilateral ties at a low ebb over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other Russian officials arrived in the evening for a meeting at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, diplomatic officials said. The luxury apartment overlooks Lake Geneva Ryabkov was meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her team.Earlier Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Somalia in Chaos After President Suspends Prime Minister Over Corruption Allegations

Somalia residents fear the possibility of political violence after the country's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, suspended Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble over the latter's corruption allegations against the region's leader. The situation has prompted calls from the United States and the United Kingdom urging for the officials to calm...
POLITICS
Person
Lulzim Basha
Person
Edi Rama
Person
Sali Berisha
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Nicaragua congress takes office after questionable elections

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Members of Nicaragua's new congress have taken office, one day before President Daniel Ortega is to be sworn following highly questionable elections. Of the 90 legislators sworn in Sunday, 75 belong to Ortega's Sandinista party and the other 15 are from tiny parties considered collaborators with the regime.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We are angry, not terrorists’: Kazakhs deny government claims as crackdown grows

The violent turmoil in Kazakhstan has continued with a rising lethal toll, as a “counterterrorist” military operation began with the country’s authoritarian ruler issuing “fire without warning” orders to security forces.What started as protests against rising fuel costs have turned into escalating armed clashes, prompting fears of the strife spreading across the region, as troops from the Russian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) arrived to guard strategic locations.The deployment of the force of around 3,000 – the first from the CSTO, successor to the Warsaw Pact, since it was founded 23 years ago – is a potent sign of how the...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
PROTESTS
AFP

Bosnia Serbs mark national day amid fears of secession

On the eve of the Serbsâ national day in Bosnia, Mira Vuletic is not in a festive mood as talk of secession lingers again, stirring fears the country is set to return to the dark years of intercommunal conflict. The holiday, which falls on Sunday, marks the creation of the Republika Sprska (RS),  Bosniaâs Serb entity that was declared three decades ago -- one of the events seen as putting the country on the path to a war in the 1990s that killed over 100,000 people. "They're stirring up panic and that scares me," says Vuletic, a 70-year-old pensioner,one of the few willing to give her name in eastern Sarajevo, an area that falls under RS jurisdiction. "But I think they do this to hide their schemes and theft,"  Vuletic added, pointing the blame at leaders from all of Bosnia's ethnic groups for endemic corruption.
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Shrill protests in France as Macron targets unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs.Macron used the French word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug, in an interview published by French newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday night. The president made the explosive remark as lawmakers are heatedly debating new measures that would allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out. “The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them. And so we...
PROTESTS
Axios

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Democratic Politicians Protest Pittsburgh Being Considered For 2024 Republican National Convention

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the announcement Pittsburgh may be one of several cities where the 2024 Republican National Convention could be held, local Democratic politicians are speaking out. On Sunday, both District 9 City Councilman Rev. Ricky V. Burgess and Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson publicly stated that they are opposed to the idea of the city hosting the convention. Burgess wrote a letter to VisitPITTSBURGH, which he says is encouraging the RNC to happen in the city, and asked them to withdraw their interest: “As disturbing as it is to learn that the Republican National Committee is considering...
PITTSBURGH, PA

