Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Picks, Predictions and Takes for Week 18

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 1 day ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin what they hope to be a second consecutive playoff run next week. But first, they must hold off their NFC South rival Carolina Panthers at home to put the finishing touches on their 2021 regular season.

The Buccaneers enter Week 18 as eight-point favorites over the Panthers, with the over/under set at 41.5 points according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. You can find the AllBucs' staff picks and predictions for the matchup below.

Zach Goodall (12-4): Buccaneers 27, Panthers 10

Bruce Arians said that he doesn't anticipate a scenario where the Buccaneers rest their starters this weekend as he isn't predicting a blowout victory like the 32-6 result Tampa Bay put on display against Carolina on the road two weeks ago. Well, neither am I, but I do think this game gets to a point where the reserves can come in and keep the team afloat, probably in the late third or early fourth quarter.

In those first three quarters, give or take, the Buccaneers should still have their way against the Panthers similar to Week 16, even without Ronald Jones II and Shaquil Barrett available among other Bucs. Unlike last time, the Panthers aren't near full strength with Stephon Gilmore and Yetur Gross-Matos on the COVID-19 list while Derrick Brown and Robby Anderson, listed as questionable, are dinged up.

With Antonio Brown no longer around, I'm expecting another big game from Cyril Grayson at receiver, whose emergence should continue to prove pivotal to the Buccaneers' offense as it did the last time these teams met. I'm thinking he breaks 100 yards receiving in a game for the first time.

Evan Winter (11-5): Buccaneers 26, Panthers 14

I really want to pick the Panthers just to have a shot to chase down Zach, but I just can't do it. Tampa Bay is clearly the superior team, even with all of the injury issues its dealing with.

I don't think this game will be as dominant as Week 16's 32-6 victory, but I do think the Bucs keep the Panthers at arm's length for the duration of the game. Carolina is dealing with its own controversies, except for it has to do with Matt Rhule, the team's head coach, as opposed to a player such as Antonio Brown. It's a bit different when controversy is surrounding your head coach than when it's with a player who was just cut from the team.

The Panthers are also missing some key guys, mainly Stephon Gilmore, for this game. There's a chance Shi Smith misses the game, as well. If that happens, the Panthers will have just three healthy receivers for this game, barring practice squad call-ups.

The Bucs still have enough on offense with a healthy offensive line, healthy Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, and just enough at running back with Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Le'Veon Bell.

Tampa Bay gets the win and sets the new franchise record for most wins in a single season.

Jason Beede (10-2): N/A

Did not submit picks for Week 12-13, 15, 17

