Barefoot Babe! Makeup free Jessica Marais ditches her shoes on her stroll back home after visit to Coogee Beach

Jessica Marais enjoys an active lifestyle, often spotted going for a run or a swim.

And on Thursday, she was seen walking barefoot after a visit to Coogee Beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

The actress, 36, appeared to have finished up a rejuvenating swim at the popular beach and was believed to be on her way back home.

Barefoot Babe! Jessica Marais ditched her shoes while on her stroll back home after a visit to Coogee Beach on Thursday

She flaunted her fit figure in a black tank top and maroon shorts over her swimwear and slicked her drenched brunette tresses up in a messy bun.

The Packed to the Rafters star carried her blue towel as she carried a black tote over her shoulder and a pink backpack.

Jessica seemed to be chatting to someone on her phone via loudspeaker as she went about her business.

She didn't seem concerned with stepping on any debris as she made her way on foot paths and across the road.

Trim and toned: The actress, 36, flaunted her fit figure in a black tank top and maroon shorts over her swimwear and slicked her drenched brunette tresses up in a messy bun

Jessica pulled out of the Packed to the Rafters reboot for mental health reasons last year.

Her former co-star Angus McLaren updated Daily Mail Australia about Jessica's status.

The Melbourne-based actor said: 'Jessica is doing well... it was good to see her in Sydney.'

Not worried: She didn't seem concerned with stepping on any debris as she made her way on foot paths and across the road

Jessica was initially set to reprise her role of Rachel Rafter, after previously starring on the beloved Channel Seven drama from 2008 until 2013.

While she wasn't technically on set, Angus, 32, said she was a stone's throw away from him during filming.

'Yeah we definitely missed her on set, but the good thing about Jess is she lived quite close to me when I was in Sydney.

On screen family: Jessica was initially set to reprise her role of Rachel Rafter, after previously starring on the beloved Channel Seven drama from 2008 until 2013. Pictured with Rafters co-stars Erik Thompson, Rebecca Gibney, Angus McLaren, Jessica and Michael Caton (right)

Drama: Jessica is also known for her role as Joan Millar on Channel Nine's Love Child from 2014 to 2017, alongside Jonathan LaPaglia

'So I actually got to see her, I really have a lot of love for Jess,' he added.

'It would've been great to work with her, she's certainly one of those people who brings a good vibe to the set.'

Jessica is best known for her roles on Packed to the Rafters, Love Child and The Wrong Girl.