Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. “Betty” shows us why

Now that the holidays are over, Americans are anxiously awaiting another nerve-wracking time of the year. The holidays, for many Outsiders, signified a significant loss of funds. However, our annual tax returns are right around the corner. That said, the IRS is planning to automatically release tax refunds shortly. In preparation, we have all the information on how you can ensure you receive your money hits your account.
IT is officially time to start preparing to file your 2021 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says it's still too early to file a 2021 return, but there are steps to take now to get ready for the tax-filing season. The IRS FreeFile portal is still closed, but...
AN important tax deadline is less than two weeks away - and you should take the necessary actions now to avoid being hit with penalties. This deadline on January 18 is for people making an estimated tax payment for the fourth quarter of 2021. How do you know if you...
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The date to file your 2021 taxes is quickly approaching, but many tax preparers are adjusting to changes created by the pandemic. Many offices are avoiding meeting with customers in person, opting for a drop-off system instead. Thousands of taxpayers received a third stimulus check -...
For those of us who get a tax refund every year, the year 2022 could be a bit of a shock. On April 15th, you may discover that your tax refund is less, nonexistent, or that you owe the IRS money. For this year’s tax season, CNBC has outlined three...
Filing taxes is rarely high on anyone’s list of favorite things to do. Preparation, though, can cut out some of the pain and the last-minute scramble to file your taxes on time. While tax planning works better as a year-round process, there are steps you can take now to...
2022 is likely to have a complicated tax season, so people are preparing for it as 2021 ends. There are deadlines to remember, letters to know about, and plenty of deductions or credits to claim. While there are deadlines and dates set, it is possible that things are delayed similarly...
AMERICANS can cut their federal income tax bill or boost their refund by more than $37,000 in 2021 by making the most of tax credits. Most of them require you to make a claim, so it's up to you to make sure you don't miss out. The US tax year...
AUTOMATIC tax refunds will be issued within weeks and there is a way of ensuring the money goes directly into your bank account. One thing you can do to ensure that refund cash is going straight to your account is to check your mail. The best way that taxpayers can...
New year, new tax rules. For small business owners or independent contractors, this change, introduced via the American Rescue Plan, might make a big difference in your accounting. See: 4 Ways to Pay...
(Gray News) – The IRS is urging taxpayers to check their options ahead of 2021 filings to avoid being subject to estimated tax penalties. If you underpaid on taxes in 2021, you have until Jan. 18, 2022, to make an estimated payment for the fourth quarter of 2021. Typically,...
Don't be surprised if you receive a letter from the IRS in the coming weeks. You're not in trouble. The agency is simply sending out information about the third stimulus checks, which were disbursed in 2021. The letters are slated to start being mailed in late January. When you get...
Some Americans can claim certain tax credits that will not only lower their tax bill but increase their refund by as much as $37,000 on their 2021 taxes. In order to get the tax credits, you’ll need to claim them on your tax return before you file. They are not automatic.
Tax season will be here before we know it, and it always seems to sneak up on us. One thing to be aware of is how to lower that tax bill. With so many new laws about stimulus checks and child tax credits, taxes may be confusing next year and what you owe or get back may be surprising.
Reno, Nev. (SBG) — There are a few things to know before you file taxes, especially if you received a stimulus check or child tax credit in 2021. Millions of Americans received their child tax credit upfront this year, and if you did, it means you'll have a smaller refund once you file.
