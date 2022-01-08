ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. “Betty” shows us why

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were banking on a nice, healthy tax refund this year, try not...

www.msnbc.com

Outsider.com

Automatic Tax Refunds Will Be Issued Soon: Here’s How to Ensure the Money Hits Your Account

Now that the holidays are over, Americans are anxiously awaiting another nerve-wracking time of the year. The holidays, for many Outsiders, signified a significant loss of funds. However, our annual tax returns are right around the corner. That said, the IRS is planning to automatically release tax refunds shortly. In preparation, we have all the information on how you can ensure you receive your money hits your account.
tonyskansascity.com

SHOW-ME REMOTE WORK EARNINGS TAX REFUNDS NUKED!!!

A few local social media complainers have noticed that KCMO isn't refunding earnings taxes. Less then an hour ago their worst suspicions were confirmed . . . THE STL & KCMO FIGHT TO KEEP EARNINGS TAX FROM REMOTE WORKERS REMAINS IN PLAY AND JUST EARNED AN EPIC VICTORY!!!. Here are...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
AOL Corp

Taxes 2022: Here's how to prep for this year's filing season

Filing taxes is rarely high on anyone’s list of favorite things to do. Preparation, though, can cut out some of the pain and the last-minute scramble to file your taxes on time. While tax planning works better as a year-round process, there are steps you can take now to...
bloombergtax.com

Diversifying Tax Proves Much Harder Than Expected (Podcast)

Corporate tax departments and accounting firms haven’t had much success in diversifying their workforce in recent years, a recent Bloomberg Tax survey shows. The survey data indicate that while corporate tax departments have seen an increase in the number of female managers over the past four years, overall the tax industry’s race and gender demographics still aren’t representative of the general population when it comes to high-level jobs.
WTVC

What to know before you file your 2021 taxes

Reno, Nev. (SBG) — There are a few things to know before you file taxes, especially if you received a stimulus check or child tax credit in 2021. Millions of Americans received their child tax credit upfront this year, and if you did, it means you'll have a smaller refund once you file.
