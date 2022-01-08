ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Uzi Vert Fronts Marc Jacobs Monogram Campaign

By Alexandra Pauly
Highsnobiety
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuy: Online at Marc Jacobs' website. Editor's Notes: Lil Uzi Vert, notoriously eccentric style-setter, is the new face of Marc Jacobs. The rapper stars in a campaign for the label's new monogram collection, a range of apparel and accessories sporting a revamped version of the Marc Jacobs logo. Taking...

Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Marc Jacobs
