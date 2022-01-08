Inside Mrs Hinch's new Essex countryside home: Cleaning Queen gives a tour of sprawling 5-bedroom abode as she reveals decor plans including his and hers dressing rooms and a balcony extension

Mrs Hinch has given fans a tour of her new five-bedroom countryside home and revealed the decor plans she has for each room.

The cleaning influencer, 31, revealed on New Year's Day that she had purchase her dream abode, dubbed 'Hinch Farm', with it recently been revealed she had been forced to move due to 'privacy issues'.

And taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchcliffe - shared snaps of several rooms in her home ahead of her grand renovation plans, with the star remarking: 'I want to do the whole house justice!'

Among the updates to the sprawling home, which is bare for now, the mother-of-two plans on having his and hers dressing rooms and a balcony extension added to her and husband Jamie's main room.

Mrs Hinch started her tour with a snap of her landing, which sees the wooden staircase split off into two directions, with the Instagram star saying it reminded her of a 'Disney film'.

She went on to show an image of her landing with a 'drop down passage' with the wood and cream carpet theme continuing throughout the home.

And despite stating the carpet 'feels amazing', Mrs Hinch suggested she may change them as they're not practical with two young children - sons Ronnie, three and seven-month-old Ronnie and dog Henry.

New home: Changes: The cleaning influencer, 31, revealed on New Year's Day that she had purchase her dream abode, dubbed 'Hinch Farm', with it recently been revealed she had been forced to move due to 'privacy issues' (pictured in October with husband Jamie, sons Ronnie and Lennie and dog Henry)

Lovely: Mrs Hinch started her tour with a snap of her landing, which sees the wooden staircase split off into two directions, with the Instagram star saying it reminded her of a 'Disney film'

Ready to start: She went on to show an image of her landing with a 'drop down passage' with the wood and cream carpet theme continuing throughout the home

Up next was oldest son's Ronnie's room, and though a bare canvas, the beauty revealed she planned on making it a farmland theme complete with a painted mural and a wooden barn headboard made by her dad.

The excited star then showed the space that would belong to her dog Henry, who has always had his own room, with Mrs Hinch adding that Henry is a 'diva' who takes himself off to his single bed 'when he's had enough.'

Next up was her and husband Jamie's main room, with Mrs Hinch explaining the couple plan to replace the windows with double doors as they planned to build a timber frame balcony so as to take advantage of their 'incredible view'.

She also showed two mini side rooms coming off the main bedroom, with social media star telling of plans to make them into his and hers rooms for her and Jamie.

And while Mrs Hinch plans to use hers for clothes, make-up and her 'secret cleaning product stash', football fanatic Jamie planned on a room dedicated to his beloved team Arsenal.

Plans: Next up was her and husband Jamie's main room, with Mrs Hinch explaining the couple plan to replace the windows with double doors as they planned to build a timber frame balcony so as to take advantage of their 'incredible view'

Mrs and Mrs: She also showed two mini side rooms coming off the main bedroom, with social media star telling of plans to make them into his and hers rooms for her and Jamie

The mum went on to say how the guest bathroom in the next picture needed 'a lot of work', before revealing that it was one of four bathrooms throughout her sizable home.

Mrs Hinch then showed another smaller room which she planned on transforming into a snug/office space, with Sophie admitting she was 'excited' to have her very own desk and stationary.

She followed up with a photo of her favourite spot in the house, the top of the stars which gave a glimpse of the stunning entrance hall and stylish wooden staircase, with a huge window above the door letting plenty of light in.

She wrote over the snap: 'Standing here gives me butterflies! I just want to do the whole house justice! So I welcome all the help and advice in the world guys.'

Renovations: The mum went on to say how the guest bathroom in the next picture needed 'a lot of work', before revealing that it was one of four bathrooms throughout her sizable home

So many ideas: Mrs Hinch then showed another smaller room which she planned on transforming into a snug/office space, with Sophie admitting she was 'excited' to have her very own desk and stationary

Dream come tru: The tour concluded with the room which is presumed to be the living room, featuring a roaring fireplace, as Mrs Hinch reflected on the size of the work to come

The tour concluded with the room which is presumed to be the living room, featuring a roaring fireplace, as Mrs Hinch reflected on the size of the work to come.

She penned: 'I can't wait to make this beautiful house a home for us. Home has always been everything to me so it does feel a little daunting but it's an incredible feeling at the same time. Hinch Farm I'm ready!'

It comes after Mrs Hinch took to Instagram on New Year's Day to reveal that she and her husband Jamie were kicking off 2022 by collecting the keys to their new pad, which they have called Hinch Farm.

She shared a series of videos to her Instagram stories, the first of which showed her and Jamie driving to collect their keys for the countryside home.

Hinch Farm: It comes after Mrs Hinch took to Instagram on New Year's Day to reveal that she and her husband Jamie were kicking off 2022 by collecting the keys to their new pad

In the clip, she said: 'So me and Jamie are on our way now to pick up some very, very special keys.

'I don't even know what to say if I'm honest, I feel really numb but I feel really excited, there it is. Here we go!'

Mrs Hinch then gave a tour of her home and sprawling grounds, which included a workshop and stables.

The video showed Mrs Hinch unlocking the door to her lavish house before showing her fans a grand wooden staircase and her son Ronnie running around the new pad.

Country life: The family also petted two horses in a neighbouring field before Mrs Hinch screwed in a sign saying Hinch Farm on their fence

Luxury: The stunning paned windows look out on to the patio and garden, while another clip showed her cocker spaniel Henry looking out the window

One clip in the montage showed the influencer looking out the window across the green landscape while holding her second child Lennie, who was born in May this year.

The stunning paned windows look out on to the patio and garden, while another clip showed Jamie and Ronnie smiling and waving from a garden playhouse.

She then showed off a workshop and stables on the sprawling grounds, while her cocker spaniel Henry ran across the green gardens.

The family also petted two horses in a neighbouring field before Mrs Hinch screwed in a sign reading Hinch Farm on their fence.

Mrs Hinch has followed in the footsteps of her best friend Stacey Solomon, who moved into a £1.2million countryside home in Essex called Pickle Cottage in March.

Fun times: Another clip in the sweet montage showed Jamie and Ronnie smiling and waving from a garden playhouse