We have known for some time now that the Dallas Cowboys will host a playoff game in the Wildcard Round, but until now what seed they would be, and who they would draw, remained to be seen. The Cowboys won on Saturday night in Philadelphia which helped keep their odds of moving up in the NFC seeding order alive. Amazingly the Cowboys picked up a bit of help on Sunday and are officially the number three seed in the NFC.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO