Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss talks about end of her relationship with James Kennedy: 'It was like a cumulation of things'

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Raquel Leviss revealed her relationship with James Kennedy was finished while filming the show's upcoming reunion.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 27, finally opened up about the reasons behind her split with her man.

During an interview on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, Leviss said that it wasn't just one single thing that brought her love affair to a close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMUrH_0dgRNQ8400
Opening up: Raquel Leviss revealed her relationship with James Kennedy was finished while filming the show's upcoming reunion, the former couple are seen in June 2019

'There wasn't one thing, it was like a cumulation of things,' she said. Leviss went on to talk about some drama that bubbled up during Thanksgiving.

'James has always felt like my parents haven't embraced him into the family the way he wanted to be accepted,' she explained. 'My dad said some rude comment to him about him not wearing the hiking shoes he bought him when James asked for my dad's blessing. He couldn't find them, he was looking all over.

'James was taken aback. He took it very personally. He took it as a knock to his ego and reacted in a way my sister says was not acceptable. And I agree, it wasn't. Just like very angry and defensive and it go to the point where I was like, "Okay, we need to get out of here, go back to our hotel room and sort it all out."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4et4YL_0dgRNQ8400
All over: 'There wasn't one thing, it was like a cumulation of things,' Leviss said of the split. Leviss went on to talk about some drama that bubbled up during Thanksgiving
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jL590_0dgRNQ8400
No more excuses: The star then said she realized that she'd been 'making excuses' for James and even went as far as to say she was losing 'part of [her] soul'

The star then said she realized that she'd been 'making excuses' for James and even went as far as to say she was losing 'part of [her] soul.'

'It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well and the future of Thanksgiving and Christmases and holidays was looking like it's either going to be either James or my family,' she said. 'Especially like if we had a baby, I feel like James would make my parents out as like the not good grandparents and kind of put that in their heads. Just foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to and I was like, "I don't want that."'

Leviss made the decision to break up with Kennedy, but it still took her some time to bring it up to him.

'Because James does have a history of acting out and being angry, my mom and I were both concerned that he wasn't going to have a good reaction when I told him, so I wasn't planning on saying anything until he went out of town,' she said. 'He doesn't even know this.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GEVf_0dgRNQ8400
Afraid of a bad reaction: Leviss said Kennedy has a history of acting out and being angry, so she and her mother were afraid he might have a bad reaction

The pair went on a trip to Disneyland with their co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval before she got around to breaking up with him.

Leviss said Kennedy begged her for a second chance multiple times, but she felt she'd already given him quite a few chances in the past and wouldn't off him another.

'He was like, "Okay, I see it in your eyes. It's over,' she said. 'He respected my decision. He was like, "If your heart isn't in it anymore then I understand, we need to go our separate ways."'

Leviss said that now the two 'speak occasionally' and she hopes to maintain her friendship with him moving forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pTof_0dgRNQ8400
Still wants to be friends: Leviss said that now the two 'speak occasionally' and she hopes to maintain her friendship with him moving forward

