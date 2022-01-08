ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jillian Michaels hits back after ex Jackie Warner claimed she 'used to spit on people' at restaurants: 'You've got to do better'

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Jillian Michaels has responded to claims that she used to 'spit on people' at restaurants.

The 47-year-old personal trainer took to her Instagram on Friday to address the allegations made by ex Jackie Warner.

Warner, 53, made the comments about her ex Michaels on a recent episode of the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast as she said: 'We'd get thrown out of nice restaurants because she was screaming loud, cursing, and I couldn’t take it.

'I just was not the same. I mean, she used to spit on people.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWVcB_0dgRNNj700
Not pleased Jillian Michaels has responded to claims that she used to 'spit on people' at restaurants as she posted a video on Instagram Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOFeK_0dgRNNj700
'We'd get thrown out of nice restaurants because she was screaming loud, cursing, and I couldn’t take it': The 47-year-old personal trainer took to her Instagram on Friday to address the allegations made by ex Jackie Warner on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast, as they are seen together in 2004

Warner said that eventually did not want to be around with her so she broke up with her.

She said: 'I couldn’t live with her. I couldn’t stand to hear her breathe in bed. I mean, it got so bad when she got on my nerves so much that I could not do day-to-day with her.'

Michaels was not pleased with a Page Six report about the comments as she responded with an Instagram video telling her side of the story.

She said: 'I can’t believe I’m actually making this video right now considering everything going on in the world that is actually worthy of people’s attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpcG1_0dgRNNj700
'I can’t believe I’m actually making this video right now considering everything going on in the world that is actually worthy of people’s attention': Michaels was not pleased with a Page Six report about the comments as she responded with a video telling her side of the story
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dP4i_0dgRNNj700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9di4_0dgRNNj700

'You lie, though, that you reached out to my people for comment, which is completely untrue because the comment would’ve been that your article is untrue. And I’m pretty sure if I had spit on many people in restaurants, or even one person for that matter, it would’ve already made your paper.

'I do believe you have a responsibility to tell the truth. You did not reach out to me. My rep did not not get back to you.'

After going in on the publication the fitness star said that her kids - 12-year-old Lukensia and nine-year-old Phoenix - know she doesn't spit on people but shared the horror of their schoolmates talking to them about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUUiD_0dgRNNj700
'You’ve got to do better': Michaels then asked the New York based newspaper to 'have a modicum of decency' before her conclusion

She explained: 'Yes, my kids know that I don’t spit on people in restaurants, but it certainly isn’t fun for them if they have to go to school and one of their friends says, "I heard your mom spits on people in restaurants."'

Michaels then asked the New York based newspaper to 'have a modicum of decency' before her conclusion.

She said: 'Are you really that hard out for B.S. stories that you would lie to this degree and claim that you reached out to my reps before you printed this story? You gotta do better, man. You’ve got to do better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afG5j_0dgRNNj700
Blessed: Regardless of the past, Michaels has recently found love as back in November she became engaged to longtime love DeShanna Marie Minuto
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlFvl_0dgRNNj700
Bride-to-be: DeShanna, 36, held up her hand to show off the incredible sparkler for a black-and-white snap shared to her own account in a photo simply captioned 'YES!'

Michaels and Warner began dating around 25 years ago and had a relationship which lasted six years.

Regardless of the past, Michaels has recently found love as back in November she became engaged to longtime love DeShanna Marie Minuto.

The popular personal trainer proposed with a stunning seven-carat diamond engagement ring, and shared a few loved-up snaps to Instagram on Sunday morning.

'1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said "yes,"' Michaels captioned a sweet selfie with her new fiancee.

DeShanna, 36, held up her hand to show off the incredible sparkler for a black-and-white snap shared to her own account in a photo simply captioned 'YES!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQbre_0dgRNNj700
Bliss: The fitness enthusiast reportedly popped the question to her girlfriend of three years on Saturday morning with an 'emerald cut diamond featuring two single carat, trapezoid diamonds on each side'

Comments / 16

Margaret Combs
1d ago

Anything for attention 🙄 😴 😒 🤢 🤮. Keep your private life off social media 🙄 👌. Can't stand her.🤢🤢🤮🤮

Reply
4
Mary Campbell
1d ago

These people are so dysfunctional, I don't believe they should have children.

Reply
5
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
CELEBRITIES
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fitness#Back To You
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RELATIONSHIPS
CELEBRITIES
PUBLIC HEALTH
