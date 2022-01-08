Alderman indicted on federal corruption charges drowning in pricey legal fees

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Alderman Ed Burke has been awash in legal fees since his indictment on federal corruption charges with no indication when he’ll face trial.

Burke’s legal fees, so far are $2.7-million and growing, according to the Chicago Tribune .

The longest-serving alderman in Chicago history has been in office for 51 years and the campaign cash he’s built up over decades is now being spent on his defense, which stood at just under $11 million in September.

The Tribune reported that over the past two two years that the 78-year-old Burke paid his legal team, which includes former federal prosecutors, more than $100,000 dollars a month, according to campaign finance records.

When he’ll face trial on charges of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion is unclear.

Burke's lawyers have filed hundreds of pages of motions.

Robert Dow, the Judge wading through them, called it "an unprecedented number" serving to delay the start of his trial.

Burke has denied any wrongdoing.