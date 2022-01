Indiana Pacers guard/forward Jeremy Lamb is listed questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Lamb had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but he tested out. However, he still has a hurdle to clear before returning to the court, and that's why he carries a questionable tag with a "return to competition" designation. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO