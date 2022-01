Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seems to be in the business of proving himself correct, not in the business of winning. On fourth and inches from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1-yard line, with his team up 7-3 at the five-minute mark of the second quarter, Rhule opted not for the greatest short-yardage quarterback in the history of the sport. Instead, he stubbornly stuck with his boy.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO