Mississippi State

Crappie anglers busted with egregious over-limit catches

By Pete Thomas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Apparently, a statewide daily creel limit of 30 crappie was not sufficient for two anglers at Mississippi’s Enid Lake.

Authorities on Thursday announced that after receiving a recent call regarding “suspicious activity” at the lake, an officer encountered two individuals in possession of 152 crappie over the limit.

The bust was carried out by Cpl. Brian Tallent of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. The unidentified anglers also were charged with game violations.

The DWFP’s Col. Jerry Carter stated in a news release: “We would like to thank the general public for reporting game violations thereby allowing our officers to further protect our state’s wildlife resources. We would also like to thank Cpl. Brian Tallent for his work in this investigation.”

The world record for white crappie – 5 pounds, 3 ounces, by angler Fred Bright – was set at Enid Lake in 1957.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

