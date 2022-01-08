ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Families in China Ring in the New Year by Visiting the New Giant Panda Education Base

By IE Staff
insideedition.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat better way to start the new year than with cuteness overload?. Many panda lovers and children visited the newly opened Giant Panda Education Base in southwest China Saturday to...

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 1

Related
luxurylaunches.com

This gorgeous 2-bedroom luxury bubble lounge will let you and your family admire rescue elephants in a Thai forest.

Is there anything better than waking up to verdant views amid a lush natural environment that’s completely unadulterated? Yes, there is! At the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand, all the natural goodness is coupled with the company of Earth’s most majestic beasts- elephants. The good news is, the luxury resort is now offering a brand-new two-bedroom Jungle Bubble Lodge allowing families or a group of friends to revel in the exceptional experience. The pristine banks of the Ruak River are now occupied by the new Jungle Bubble Lodge that is roomy enough for four guests in 150 square meters of indoors and outdoors living space.
YOGA
AOL Corp

Can eating cabbage bring luck in the new year? Families share the food traditions they use to ring in the new.

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, and there's no time during the year where that sentiment is more true than the holidays. This is the time when treasured dishes are made, champagne bottles are uncorked and friends gather to swap cookies … and stories. One of the most celebratory times is ringing in the new year: when New Year's Eve sweeps the old year away and New Year's Day brings plans for a fresh start.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Pandas#Giant Pandas#Red Lanterns
insideedition.com

A Natural Ice Cave Is Wowing Visitors in the Swiss Alps

This ice cave isn't man-made — it's all-natural. Located on a high-altitude glacier in the Swiss Alps, nature lovers and photographers are absolutely delighted by it. "It's amazing to feel the cold air, the fresh air, and to see what nature makes possible," one visitor named Jens Baehrand said. "It's amazing to see all this ice, the glacier open. It's amazing to feel how small you are in this cave, in this environment. That's amazing."
LIFESTYLE
budgettravel.com

Best Places To Ring In The New Year

This is the year you’re gonna do better than watch the ball drop on TV, right? There’s a great big world of New Year’s celebrations out there! From a big-city bash to a beach retreat to family fun, our resolution is to deliver a Happy New Year for every travel personality. BT Senior Editor Jamie Beckman shared these three great ideas on the Weather Channel's AMHQ this morning:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Education
Country
China
The Independent

Tigers, lions and monkeys found ‘chained, underweight and stressed’ in Philippines zoos

Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...
ANIMALS
Startland News

Vegan spell falls over West Bottoms restaurant as this trio’s plant-based potions ring in a new year

Every witch needs a coven, said Olive Cooke, Sylvia Metta and Kim Conyers; so they conjured a community in the West Bottoms to serve their vegan bites.  Cauldron Collective — a plant-based, comfort food venture co-founded by self-proclaimed “cooking witches” Cooke, Metta and Conyers in January 2021 — made its mark in Kansas City through The post Vegan spell falls over West Bottoms restaurant as this trio’s plant-based potions ring in a new year appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Paso Robles Press

Ring In The New Year With These Fun Ideas

ATASCADERO — Whether you’re headed out on the town, or you’re planning on staying in, there are plenty of fun ways to ring in the New Year in the North County!. For instance, if you’re a single girl, you might want to sleep with your leftover Christmas mistletoe under your pillow on New Year’s Eve, which is a tradition that comes out of Ireland. If you sleep with the plant, it’s supposed to help you find the man of your dreams.
ATASCADERO, CA
insideedition.com

Crew of a Ship in Turkey Has Adopted Lollipop the Cat After It Was Born Onboard

A cat named Lollipop has become the darling of a ship’s crew in Turkey. He was born part of a litter of five when his mother, a stray, boarded a private vessel. The crew took care of the mother cat, and employees adopted four of her kittens. And Lollipop took up residence on the ship and became part of the crew.
PETS
insideedition.com

South Korea Says Cats Were the Cause of Over 100 Fires in Last 3 Years

South Korean officials have warned that cats have caused 107 fires since January 2019 through November 2021, People reported. The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Department released the statement in December, making it known that the feline fire starters were a danger after cats jumped up on electric stoves and turned on the appliances by accidentally pressing their buttons, CNN reported.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy