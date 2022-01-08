ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

REPORT: Matt Rhule to Return as Panthers Head Coach in 2022

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 1 day ago

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is safe, for now, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler reported Saturday morning that the Panthers are expecting to retain Rhule as head coach and will begin its search for the next offensive coordinator next week.

In two seasons with the Panthers, Rhule holds a 10-22 record, which will likely be 10-23 come Sunday evening as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out the season. The fanbase has been extremely unhappy with Rhule and even chanted for his firing during the team's home finale two weeks ago in a 32-6 loss to Tampa Bay. Despite the lack of on the field success as a team, Rhule does see progress being made within the organization.

“A lot of guys are having a lot of individual success, having their best years playing for us,” Rhule stated. “If you just keep doing that and keep adding the right pieces then eventually everyone—you have a really good team. We have some key areas that we have to fix. Whether that is to coach them better or to do a better job organizationally. But I believe it is 1000 percent working, I just know no one can see it and I apologize.”

It may be an unpopular opinion but I do believe firing Rhule now would be a mistake. He has done a tremendous job reshaping the defense into one of the top units in the league in just under two years and to be quite honest, he's drafted fairly well. The needs are obvious with the offensive line and quarterback needing to be addressed. However, if they are to successfully fix those two areas, the Panthers should be well on their way to competing for a spot in the playoffs in 2022. The offense has some legit stars with RB Christian McCaffrey, WR DJ Moore, and WR Robby Anderson while the defensive side of the ball has some nice foundational pieces to build around such as DT Derrick Brown, DE Brian Burns, LB Haason Reddick (will become free agent), LB Shaq Thompson, CB Jaycee Horn, and S Jeremy Chinn.

All that said, if the results remain the same next fall, Rhule will be history.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Might Not Actually Be Safe In Carolina

Usually when an NFL head coach is deemed “safe” at the end of the season, that’s all there is to it. But things never seem to be simple with Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Rhule’s job is only as...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Rhule on not using Cam Newton for sneak: 'Both of our quarterbacks can do that'

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seems to be in the business of proving himself correct, not in the business of winning. On fourth and inches from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1-yard line, with his team up 7-3 at the five-minute mark of the second quarter, Rhule opted not for the greatest short-yardage quarterback in the history of the sport. Instead, he stubbornly stuck with his boy.
NFL
FanSided

Panthers ignoring the red flags, plan on keeping Matt Rhule

Despite the poor record two years in, the Carolin Panthers do not plan on moving on from head coach Matt Rhule. Matt Rhule was hired by the Carolina Panthers two years ago to replace longtime head coach Ron Rivera. He was met with much fanfare, considering his success in college. But two years into his tenure, Rhule is 10-22 in the NFL. Despite this, his job is not in danger.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers Head Coach#Espn#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tampa Bay#Wr#Dt Derrick Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Panthers’ Season Ends With Blowout Loss In Tampa

TAMPA – The Carolina Panthers’ seventh straight defeat put the finishing stamp on a disappointing 2021-22 season as they fell 41-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As has been their custom, the Panthers scored in the first quarter while still in their opening-game script. Sam Darnold capped a 14-play, 75 yard drive with a two-yard […]
NFL
AllPanthers

Bucs Run Away from Panthers Late in Regular Season Finale

TAMPA BAY, FL - The Carolina Panthers hung around with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday evening for about three and a half quarters, but collapsed late in the fourth quarter, losing 41-17. Much like last week in New Orleans, Sam Darnold was in a rhythm early. The Panthers dominated the time of possession in the the first quarter, holding onto the ball for 13 minutes and 26 second. On the first drive of the game, Darnold made some big throws to DJ Moore and Robby Anderson on third down, methodically moving the ball down the field. Ameer Abdullah hit the hole for a gain of 10 to move it inside the 10 and two plays later, Darnold found a wide-open Chuba Hubbard on a wheel route out of the backfield for a touchdown.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
NFL
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
107
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy