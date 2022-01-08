ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols DB Target Miguel Mitchell Focused on Two Schools, Talks Recruitment Plans and More

By Matt Ray
 1 day ago
Miguel Mitchell was once committed to Vanderbilt before de-committing in early November. He held offers from West Virginia, Memphis, Wake Forest, Northwestern, and others heading into the December early signing period, but he opted not to sign until February. The decision paid off as offers from Florida, USC, Oregon, LSU, and Tennessee have rolled in over the last five days. With two official visits remaining, Mitchell will focus on the programs that will get those final two visits. He goes in-depth on his recruiting surge and more with Sports Illustrated.

"It has just been a blessing," Mitchell said of the late recruitment explosion. "I kind of took a chance not signing early and waiting until February. I took a chance and prayed on it a lot, and it has just been a blessing to get all of those offers."

Mitchell was confident in his decision, as he had been talking with a couple of the programs to offer, but he still did not expect all of these programs to enter the picture.

"A couple of them were a shock," he said. "I had been talking with Tennessee and Florida, but the USC, Oregon and LSU were surprising."

Mitchell's senior film made its round, and it did not take schools long to hone in on his versatility.

"They basically see me as that five-position guy in the secondary," he said. "A guy that can move around and play a bunch of different spots. I never try to sell myself on one position, and I try to learn it all because at the end of the day, that is only going to help you."

Despite the offers from the newer programs, Mitchell's current plans are to focus on two teams, Florida and Tennessee.

"I think I am just going to cut it down to a top two, take my official visits there, and go from there," Mitchell said of his upcoming plans.

"I am going to save that last weekend for Tennessee, and I will be going to Florida on the 14th."

"Back around the South Alabama game, they texted me and asked me to come up there that weekend," Mitchell said of Tennessee. "I was able to come up there and had a chance to meet the staff, Coach Heupel, Coach Banks, and Coach Martinez, and they said they really liked me and wanted to build a relationship and see where it went from there. They have finally offered now, and it just feels good."

That visit served as an initial opportunity for Mitchell to see what the Vols could offer him from an on-field perspective.

"I saw a lot of potential," Mitchell said. "I feel like in their first year, they have a lot they can just build on going into next year and try to do something special."

Mitchell's relationship with Florida's new staff under Billy Napier carried over from their time at Louisiana-Lafayette, as they extended an offer to Mitchell during their time there.

"It just shows that they are really interested in me and really want me," Mitchell said of the relationship carrying over to Gainesville. "It just shows that I am a priority for them."

Florida hired long-time star defensive backs coach Corey Raymond to their staff, and that certainly has Mitchell's attention, given Raymond's impressive track record during his time at LSU.

"I haven't talked to Coach Raymond that much, but I have talked with him on the phone," Mitchell said. "To see what he did at LSU is definitely an eye-opener. To see the guys he brought down there and now he is at Florida and seeing what they could do there is definitely and an eye-opener."

Mitchell will go into the upcoming official visits focused on separating one school from the other, and he knows how he plans to do so.

"So, they are both great schools, both SEC schools," Mitchell said. "It is just finding where I can be developed the most as a player and get the most development to get to the next level."

Whenever the time comes, Mitchell offered up what one of these schools will get in his services.

"Just a good guy, on and off the field," he said. "Off the field, they don't have to worry about anything. On the field, I play my hardest and leave it all out on the field. I feel like I have a good IQ and be a leader for their defense."

Mitchell's game certainly came into its own even more this fall. He played beside a tremendous amount of Division 1 talent at Oxford (Ala.), and he treated every day as a competition to improve upon his game, which is one reason he has been able to gain the interest of major programs.

"I would say, my man coverage probably grew the most," he said of this. "We had a lot of receivers, and we would go at it every day, and they made me better. Practice was fun every day."

