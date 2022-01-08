ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Local Target Kendall Jackson Includes Tennessee in Final Choices

By Jake Nichols
VolunteerCountry
 1 day ago
For years, Tennessee has struggled to reel in Knoxville-area products — at least for football.

That luck may be starting to change, however.

On Saturday, 2022 Oak Ridge running back Kendall Jackson announced a Top 3 that includes Kentucky, Tennessee and Memphis.

The Vols have remained a factor for Jackson, who was first recruiting during the Jeremy Pruitt era but has evidently remained impressed by what Josh Heupel has done.

Jackson’s consideration of Tennessee also comes despite the fact that he comes from a school whose most high-profile product, Tee Higgins, made the jump to Clemson before starring for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In an interview with Volunteer Country on SI, Jackson — a junior at the time — mentioned how Higgins has helped him navigate the recruitment process.

He spoke highly of Clemson during that clip, but has since whittled his choices to the three choices mentioned above.

Currently, the Vols only have two running backs in this class — Justin Williams and Dylan Sampson — so a commitment from Jackson would be a nice boost, especially from a local angle.

