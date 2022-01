While there are the well known names at Q-School who will grab all the headlines, it is sometimes the lesser known names that make it to the annuls of the PDC. Richie Parkin will hope to join the 128 with his Q-School tilt starting tomorrow and playing in MAD has shown the quality of the Whitby ace who believes he could have a chance if his A game is there.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO