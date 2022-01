When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort, one of the most unique experiences available to Guests was the chance to build their very own lightsaber. Guests can choose the hilt they want for their lightsaber and the kyber crystal they want — although the experience does not come cheap. For each person that wants to build their own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, the cost is $219. For that price, you get to build the lightsaber and a carrying case is included — at least it is supposed to be.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 HOURS AGO