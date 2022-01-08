Hogwarts Legacy Release May Come "Sooner than We Think”

The Batman will take flight on HBO Max after a 45-day exclusive window in theaters, confirms WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Along with DC's Wonder Woman 1984 last December, Warner Bros. made its entire 2021 theatrical slate available to stream on HBO Max on the same day those films opened in theaters. Under Kilar's hybrid release strategy created as "a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic," 17 theatrical films — including Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, DC's The Suicide Squad, and The Matrix Resurrections — streamed simultaneously on HBO Max. In October, WarnerMedia confirmed a return to theatrical exclusives keeping new titles off the streaming service for at least 45 days.
