Hogwarts Legacy Release May Come "Sooner than We Think”

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the alleged withdrawal of Hogwarts Legacy from The Game Awards 2021, there is a chance that we will finally see a trailer of the game. At least according to a reliable source, who also says that the Harry Potter game will be released this year. It's been a...

www.gamepressure.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
videogameschronicle.com

2022 Preview: Can Hogwarts Legacy survive a series backlash?

During Sony’s PlayStation 5 event in September 2020, the long rumoured and previously leaked Harry Potter RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, was finally confirmed. Set at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy seeks to let players experience their own wizard journey while not encroaching on the established canon of the books.
VIDEO GAMES
Yardbarker

J.K. Rowling not in 'Return to Hogwarts' reunion for this reported reason

"Harry Potter" has become synonymous with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, but the iconic and record-breaking film franchise couldn't have existed without J.K. Rowling's novels. Even so, Rowling does not appear in HBO Max's "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" reunion special, according to Entertainment Weekly, and...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN's HBO Max Release Date Has Been Revealed, And It's Closer Than We Thought

The pandemic forced studios to restructure release strategies, ultimately leading to a historic shift in theatrical-exclusivity windows. Before the pandemic, movies would usually have a 90-day period between their theatrical and home-media releases. Now, most studios have shortened that window to 45 days. Two of the most prominent adopters of this new timeframe are Disney and HBO Max. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Warner Bros. had reached a deal with several major theater chains to have an exclusive 45-day release window in 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Awards#Wonder Woman#Monolith Productions#Wb
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Weekly

Everything we know about Harry Potter reunion special Return to Hogwarts

Starting with the obvious, it's on HBO Max. Return to Hogwarts will be available to stream on the platform at midnight Pacific Time on Jan. 1, meaning East Coasters will have to wait until 3 a.m. ET on New Year's Day. If you don't have access — either through the ad-supported option or the ad-free plan — there are other avenues for you to watch, but you'll be waiting a long time.
MOVIES
cogconnected.com

God of War: Ragnarok May Be Released Sooner Then We Realized

God of War: Ragnarok has already been rumored to be coming out far sooner than any of us believed. There was the idea that we may be seeing the God of War game as soon as September 2022. But, according to a recent find, we may be seeing the game even sooner.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Amazon Prime Gaming (Rumor)

Rumor has surfaced online that one of the games that will be made available to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers today will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Today at 9 am PT, Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to pick up more games - the other week we wrote about five likely releases. As reported by Mydealz user by the handle billbill-kun - who has been serving us verifiable leaks regarding the fifteen free titles recently given away on Epic Games Store - one of them may be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Quantic Dream Working on AAA Game Other Than Star Wars Eclipse (Rumor)

Unconfirmed reports have appeared that Quantic Dream is currently working on three games. It's possible that in addition to the recently announced Star Wars: Eclipse we'll also get a medieval fantasy game. A Twitter user AccountNGT has shared further reports about the alleged situation of Quantic Dream. In one of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Fallout TV Production Begins This Year; First Episode Directed by Jonathan Nolan

Work on the first episode of the Fallout TV series is set to begin this year. We got to know the showrunners of the production. Shooting is set to begin this year on the first episode of a TV series based on the video game series Fallout, produced by Amazon. Thanks to Deadline we also learned that directors from Kilter Films (Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy) will be assisted by two showrunners: Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.
TV SERIES
gamepressure.com

Project Zomboid Will Get NPCs; Devs Reveal Roadmap

One of the developers of Project Zomboid has shared the game's roadmap. The first new feature will be NPCs. At the end of last year, Project Zomboid unexpectedly attracted crowds of players. All thanks to a significant update called Build 41 and Steam Winter Sale, so it's no wonder that developers from The Indie Stone decided to strike the iron while it's hot and revealed plans to develop the title.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Last of Us Remake Launch This Year?; TLoU2 Director's Cut Planned

According to insider reports, we can soon expect the release of The Last of Us remake. Naughty Dog is also working on multiplayer mode and Director's Cut version of TLoU2. It's already been 9 years since the release of the first The Last of Us. The game was originally launched on PlayStation 3, so it would seem that it's a good time to finally refresh it thoroughly. Thanks to reliable reports, we now know that such a project is indeed underway. The yet unannounced remake of The Last of Us (created with PS5 in mind) is to be created by Michael Mumbauer's development team.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Far Cry 6 Soon with a Second Major DLC Featuring a Familiar Villain

Far Cry 6 will soon enable us to see the mind of another villain. After Vaas, it's time for the fan favorite from part four. On January 11 fans will get a chance to play Pagan: Control, the second major expansion for Far Cry 6. The add-on will launch simultaneously on all platforms, i.e. PC (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as Google Stadia and Amazon Luna streaming services (via GamePress).
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

All the new Marvel movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in 2022

Due to a number of factors, 2021 turned out to be the busiest year in the history of the MCU. In total, Marvel Studios released four movies and five new shows on Disney Plus. 2022 won’t be quite as jam-packed with Marvel content, but there are still plenty of new releases coming next year. Below, we’ll round up all of the new movies and shows Marvel plans to release in 2022. We’ll also do our best to estimate when the movies will hit Disney Plus so that you can watch them at home.
MOVIES
gamepressure.com

BioWare on Dragon Age 4 Progress and Mass Effect 5 Poster Secrets

In an extensive post on BioWare's blog, Gary McKay shared his thoughts on working under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and information about highly anticipated titles. BioWare blog published an entry, in which studio's general manager Gary McKay shared some news. He touched upon such topics as...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Batman Streaming Date on HBO Max Confirmed by WarnerMedia CEO

The Batman will take flight on HBO Max after a 45-day exclusive window in theaters, confirms WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Along with DC's Wonder Woman 1984 last December, Warner Bros. made its entire 2021 theatrical slate available to stream on HBO Max on the same day those films opened in theaters. Under Kilar's hybrid release strategy created as "a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic," 17 theatrical films — including Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, DC's The Suicide Squad, and The Matrix Resurrections — streamed simultaneously on HBO Max. In October, WarnerMedia confirmed a return to theatrical exclusives keeping new titles off the streaming service for at least 45 days.
MOVIES
gamepressure.com

Star Trek: Away Team - The Away Tea Demo - Game demo - Download

This is demo for The Away Team, a game by Underflow Studios. You are the AI in charge of Earth's final interstellar spaceship, tasked with delivering your human crew to a suitable new home among the stars. The fate of previous ships is unknown--with a set of galactic maps to guide you, it's your job to decide which planets to visit, which crew to send down to the surface, and which choices they should make along the way. You are humanity's last hope.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Hogwarts Legacy Might Head Next Month’s Rumored State Of Play

Sony Interactive Entertainment might be planning to host its first State of Play of the new (current) year as soon as next month. Taking to Twitter on the weekend, well-known Battlefield and Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson claimed that “the current rumor” pegs the next Sony State of Play event to take place somewhere in February 2022. He noted that the scale of the event remains in the wind but there is “potential” to expect “a pretty big” digital showcasing.
VIDEO GAMES

