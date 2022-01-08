Hogwarts Legacy Release May Come "Sooner than We Think”

According to insider reports, we can soon expect the release of The Last of Us remake. Naughty Dog is also working on multiplayer mode and Director's Cut version of TLoU2. It's already been 9 years since the release of the first The Last of Us. The game was originally launched on PlayStation 3, so it would seem that it's a good time to finally refresh it thoroughly. Thanks to reliable reports, we now know that such a project is indeed underway. The yet unannounced remake of The Last of Us (created with PS5 in mind) is to be created by Michael Mumbauer's development team.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO