Omicron latest news – New Covid symptoms will become the most common & bug weakens ‘to be like common cold’ expert warns

NEW Covid symptoms have overtaken the traditional signs as the most common, a leading study has revealed.

The most reported symptoms come from Brits who have been struck with the bug in recent days, as Omicron is now the most prominent variant in circulation.

The most frequently reported symptom is a runny nose, affecting 73 per cent of people who had a positive Covid test.

It’s followed by headache (68 per cent), fatigue (64 per cent), sneezing (60 per cent), and sore throat (60 per cent).

The news comes as The University of Warwick's Dr Mike Tildesley believes Omicron is a possible 'ray of light' in seeing the end of the pandemic.

He told Times Radio: "The thing that might happen in the future is you may see the emergence of a new variant that is less severe, and ultimately, in the long term, what happens is Covid becomes endemic and you have a less severe version.

"It's very similar to the common cold that we've lived with for many years."

Not out of the woods

Mr Javid trumpeted the achievement Britain was leading the way in boosters, antivirals and testing in Europe.

But he warned we're not out of the woods yet amid increasing pressures on hospitals.

Mr Javid warned "we are still seeing rising hospitalisations, particularly with the case rates rising in older age groups that is of concern and I think we have to be honest, and when we look at the NHS, it will be a rocky few weeks ahead."

Ministers are defying doomster calls to trigger more restrictions and are sticking with their "balanced" Plan B approach.

"It is taking less time to develop symptoms"

THE days when people with Covid-19 are at their most contagious have been revealed.

“It is taking less time from when someone is exposed to Covid to potentially develop an infection,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday, NBC Chicago reports.

“It is taking less time to develop symptoms, it is taking less time that someone may be infectious and it is, for many people, taking less time to recover… Because many more people are vaccinated.”

CDC data shows that after seven days, the risk of transmission is drastically reduced.

“In that five-to-seven-day window, you know, there’s some depending on whether people have been vaccinated, underlying conditions, etc., but the risk drops a lot and the feeling is that in the general population, combined with masking, etc. the risk really is very low,” Arwady explained.

Fast track

Boris Johnson has announced that more than 100,000 critical workers will be fast-tracked for lateral flow tests to stop essential services grinding to a halt.

Critical workers in fields ranging from food processing to transport and the Border Force will get lateral flow tests every working day from January 10, he said.

Kits will be sent directly to organisations.

Positive news

Thanks to the booster rollout, the PM said the country will be in a stronger position to fight Omicron when Plan B measures expire in three weeks.

His upbeat outlook in the Commons yesterday fuelled optimism that working from home, mandatory masks and vaccine passports won’t continue next month.

Tory MPs praised the PM for resisting doomster demands for more restrictions and urged him to throw off the remaining curbs.

Mr Johnson said: “As Omicron blows through and it is is very much my hope and belief that it will, I do believe we will get back to something much closer to normality.”

While infections hit 194,000 yesterday, ministers are encouraged by growing evidence that Omicron is far milder than previous strains.

Around 100,000 critical workers to have daily tests

The PM has said: “The weeks ahead are going to be challenging. There is no escaping the fact that some services will be disrupted by staff absences.

“We’ve been working through Christmas to prepare for this where possible.

“The Government is acting to protect critical national services to keep supply chains open and fortify our NHS to withstand the pressures ahead.

“We’ve identified 100,000 in areas from food processing, to transport, to border force and from January 10, we’ll be rolling out lateral flow testing to all these workers on every working day.

“We’ll be sending testing kits directly to these organisations and liaising with them on the logistics.”

Schools face closing in days

Half of the schools in England have already turned to supply teachers to get the cover they need because of staff absences.

The National Association of Headteachers have warned that the “worrying” problem is so bad many schools are already “teetering on the edge” of closure.

Schools in England have already experienced staff absences of more than 10 per cent because of Covid.

A poll by the NAHT revealed that 37 per cent of half the schools in England who turned to supply teachers have been unable to source the cover they need.

Pressure is also ramping up on the Prime Minister to slash self-isolation period from seven to five days.

Rule change exceptions

There are a number of other exceptions to the rule-change, outlined by the Government:

people who are eligible for the £500 Test and Trace Support Payment (TTSP) will still be asked to take a confirmatory PCR so they can access financial support

people participating in research or surveillance programmes may still be asked to take a follow-up PCR test

around one million people in England who are at particular risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid are involved in new research of treatments

in Wales, those who are in a “clinically vulnerable” group will still need to take a PCR test.

Soldiers brought in

Some 200 troops have been sent to hospitals to help plug absences of staff off sick or isolating.

Mr Scully said we still need to be "on our guard" but was optimistic no more restrictions were needed.

He told TalkRadio: "Having the army working within our hospitals is having extra bodies to cope with NHS pressures.

"It's not the army on the streets in combat and weapons or anything like that. It's actually just helping those staff pressures.

"We're not over it, in terms of the fact that we're learning to live with Covid. But I'm hoping that 2022, if we get past these next few weeks of pressure, is looking far brighter than 2021."

The 8 Omicron signs to watch out for

Eight signs have been identified as key in knowing if you might have caught the variant.

These are: a scratchy throat, runny nose, fatigue, sneezing, lower back pain, headache, night sweats and muscle aches.

Professor Tim Spector, who leads the ZOE Covid App Symptom study, said: “Hopefully people now recognise the cold-like symptoms which appear to be the predominant feature of Omicron.”

Their latest analysis showed only half of the people currently suffering with Covid are experiencing the classic three symptoms listed on the NHS.

These are fever, a cough or loss of smell or taste.

Vaccine effectiveness

Expert studies have shown that the risk of severe illness from Covid-19 is reduced by 90 percent or more among people who are fully vaccinated.

While there are breakthrough cases of Covid among people who are vaccinated, they are rare.

In the event of a breakthrough case, victims are highly unlikely to be hospitalized with severe or deadly symptoms from the virus.

Health officials have advised that the Omicron variant is more infectious and could lead to further breakthrough cases.

Yet the spread can be offset by all vaccinated Americans receiving a booster shot.

Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant.

With other variants, like Delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Studies have also shown that side effects from the vaccine are extremely rare.

Food shortage fears after stores report ‘bare shelves’

Food chains have been one of the first to be disrupted by the new super strain as workers fall ill and productivity drops.

The effect of Omicorn has already seen a shortfall of labor, including farms, manufactures and distributors, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Schools and day care centres are also feeling the ramifications with fuel prices set to rise as more Americans are kept working at home.

The Grand Rapids Mich.-based grocery distributor and store operator SpartanNash Co. claim they have seen a tripling of cases among their staff, leading to delays and workers who feel stretched thin.

And with reports of “bare shelves,” Bindiya Vakil, chief executive of supply-chain consultant Resilinc Corp, warns that “Labor shortages due to Omicron are only going to exacerbate the issue.”

No rush for fourth Covid jab

BOOSTERS are winning the fight against Omicron — so no fourth jab is currently needed, experts said last night.

Meanwhile, Covid cases fell for a third day and the number of patients in hospital and on ventilators in London dropped.

Analysis also shows over-65s remain 90 per cent less likely to end up in hospital because of Omicron for at least three months after their booster shots.

And the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation says with no evidence of waning protection, it is too early to consider introducing fourth jabs.

Last month, Israel became the first nation to offer fourth doses to the over-60s and health workers.

But JCVI chairman Professor Wei Shen Lim said: “The booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups.

“For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose. The data is highly encouraging and emphasises the value of a booster jab.”

Cops clash with anti-vaccine passport protesters across Europe

France, Italy, Austria and Germany all saw angry demonstrations against the measures, with some turning violent.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Paris in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s vow to “p*** off” the unvaccinated.

In the French capital protesters retorted by adopting his slangy wording, chanting "We'll p*** you off".

Others carried signs saying "No to the vaccine pass", a reference to Macron's push to require proof of vaccination to enter venues such as cafes, bars and museums.

Health secretary warned of consequences

The Health Secretary is understood to have cautioned Boris Johnson before holiday checks were eased this week - but was overruled.

Pre-departure and PCR tests are being axed for arrivals into Britain because Omicron is now so widespread.

But the fact that the variant is so much milder, combined with Britain's aggressive booster campaign, means deaths and patients in ICU remain low.

Scotland's figures

Data from the government also revealed that cases are still rising in over 90 per cent of areas in the UK.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, there are 1,362 people in hospital with Covid with 48 of them being in intensive care.

The figures also show there were 12,602 new cases of Covid reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.

There were 26 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "There continue to be large volumes of tests being processed by labs; this and the holiday weekend have impacted turnaround times resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported.

"Public Health Scotland are continuing to monitor the situation."

Deaths pass 150,000 since pandemic began

Covid death total in the UK has now passed 150,000 since the beginning of the pandemic while cases drop for the fourth day in a row.

A further 146,390 people have tested positive for Covid today, even less after the 178,250 cases reported yesterday.

Sadly the number of people who have died of Covid in the UK since the beginning of that pandemic now stands at 150,057 with 313 more deaths reported today.

Prem ban for anti-vaxers

Under current regulations, un-jabbed 'elite sportspersons' who return to the UK from abroad are exempt from the ten-day isolation period.

But that could change after Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, pushed to scrap that right, according to reports.

That would mean top-flight footballers - as well as other sporting stars - would have to follow the same rules as members of the public, with no exceptions.

Any unvaccinated Premier League star returning from abroad - from an away game in Europe or international break, for example - would then be ruled out for ten days.

That could mean the players in question miss a number of matches.

With games coming thick and fast - and with a number of teams blighted by Covid and injuries - squads could be put even more strain.

Speaking about the potential change to the rules, a Government source told The Telegraph: “If you want to have special treatment you’ve got to do your bit to keep others healthy and safe."

Although Omicron is markedly milder than previous variants, the sheer number of cases have left up to a million people self-isolating and threatening widespread disruption to schools and the economy.

Ministers also say the combination of boosters and Plan B measures are “working” and are not expected to announce fresh measures.

Boosters provide the most protection

It comes as a string of hugely positive studies show Omicron IS milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing the risk of hospitalisation is 50 to 70 per cent lower than with Delta.

Covid booster jabs protect against Omicron and offer the best chance to get through the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is helping get the vital extra vaccines in Brits’ arms to ward off the need for any new restrictions.

Covid could be like a common cold by SPRING

Dr Mike Tildesley claims that the world will soon be able to function normally again and will no longer be crippled by new variants of the killer virus.

The University of Warwick expert also feeds information into SAGE, and previously questioned the need for curbs.

He raised hopes that cases are starting to slow in Covid hot-spot London despite the UK reporting nearly 180,000 new cases on Friday.

Speaking to Times Radio, Dr Tildesley said: "The thing that might happen in the future is you may see the emergence of a new variant that is less severe, and ultimately, in the long term, what happens is Covid becomes endemic and you have a less severe version.

“It's very similar to the common cold that we've lived with for many years.

"We're not quite there yet but possibly Omicron is the first ray of light there that suggests that may happen in the longer term.

“It is, of course, much more transmissible than Delta was, which is concerning, but much less severe.

"Hopefully, as we move more towards the spring and we see the back of Omicron, we can get more inter-relationship of living with Covid as an endemic disease and protecting the vulnerable.”

UK is ‘most immune country in the world’

The hugely positive claim comes as data revealed around 98 per cent of over 15s in the UK have some resistance to the Omicron variant.

It means they could experience milder symptoms and an overall less serious disease.

It could point to why hospitalisations with the virus remain low - despite skyrocketing case numbers - explained Dr Raghib Ali, Clinical Research Associate, MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge.

But the top doc, who also works across a raft of other roles in the NHS and Public Health England, encouraged Brits to continue to follow rules to not risk overwhelming the health service as staff absence is a "major problem".

Ways to keep safe, and ensure the NHS stays afloat, include wearing face masks, washing your hands, taking LFT and PCR tests accordingly and isolating if you have symptoms or a positive result.

However he added it's not all doom and gloom, with lockdown restrictions unlikely as long as we continue on the right path.

Dr Raghib told The Sun: "Basically, what the graph shows is combined data on vaccination with data from the MRC, which produces a monthly update to what proportion of people have had a natural infection, plus dosage and infections by age.

"It's based on over 15-year-olds, so it's not everybody, and there's two factors - one is waning immunity from previous vaccination or infection, and then increasing immunity from boosters, and new infections, and how those things are balancing out, which nobody really knows.

"But we're probably the most immune country in the world."

400% Spike in flight bookings as Covid travel rules are relaxed

The new travel rule sees the mandatory day two PCR test scrapped in favour of the cheaper lateral flow test.

From 4am tomorrow, fully -vaxxed Brits will be able to take a lateral flow test instead of a pricey PCR test when they return to the UK.

The government website states: "If you qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, and you will arrive in England after 4am, Sunday 9 January, you can choose to take a lateral flow test instead of a PCR test after you arrive in England.

The lateral flow must not be through the NHS, with Covid testing firm prices starting from £22.

If the lateral flow comes back positive, then a PCR test must then be taken, but this can be for free through the NHS.

And the announcement has prompted a surge in bookings as sun-loving Brits have rushed to plan their holidays.

Jet2 boss Steve Heapy said there has already been a “huge spike” in bookings after the Government's announcement earlier this week.

Best travel protection (Continued...)

Bring your insurance policy details with you

If anything goes wrong, you'll need to know your policy number and the insurer's emergency assistance number to get help.

If going away for longer than a short stay then check the maximum duration allowed in your policy.

Get vaccinated

Getting vaccinated is the best way to provide protection against the virus.

It's also the best way to score good cover as some insurers may choose not to pay out claims if you're unvaccinated - with the exception being those who are medically exempt.

Best travel protection as new Covid restrictions introduced

Purchase travel insurance

Buying travel insurance before jetting off is vital to ensuring you're not left out of pocket should things go south.

Without the right policy, you could be left with thousands of pounds worth of emergency expenses.

So, make sure your police includes "disruption cover" to help plug costs caused when the unexpected happens.

Check if your cover includes spots banned by the UK government

Only a few insurance providers offer this.

Consumer protection group Which? suggest that Barclays, Churchill, Direct Line, HSBC and Nationwide have the best Covid cover.

These providers should pay out if you're forced to cancel your trip due to changes in Foreign Office advice.

They should also cover you should a lockdown come into force or if you test positive for Covid-19.

Less deadly

OMICRON may kill 100 times fewer people than Delta and could be milder than seasonal flu, scientists reportedly believe.

Analysis of recent data shows covid killed one in 33 people who tested positive in January 2021 compared to just one in 670 now, MailOnline claims.

And researchers at Washington University modelling the next stage of the pandemic expect Omicron to kill up to 99 per cent fewer people than Delta suggesting it could end up being less deadly than flu the news site claimed.

Yesterday Sajid Javid revealed that Omicron is up to 90% milder for boosted Brits, and cases have dropped for a third day in a row.

A killer combination of boosters and groundbreaking antiviral drugs have put the country on a much better footing to fight Covid, he said.

Covid cases yesterday fell for the third day in a row, as 178,250 more infections have been reported.