Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale: What happened to Edward Olsen?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale is right around the corner, and we’re finally at a point where everything could make clear. Will Dexter Morgan die? Will he get arrested? Is there actually going to be a satisfying ending?. We do think that some of these questions...

Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Michael C. Hall’s Mom Pitched Hilarious Idea for a Season of Show

Michael C. Hall has played a serial killer off and on for the last 15 years or so. With Dexter: New Blood, he reprises his role as everyone’s favorite killer. Now look, us fans love Dexter. He is complex, conflicted, humourous in the darkest way, and just so fun to watch. However, when it comes to Hall playing the role, not everyone is a huge fan. Mainly, his mom. She is proud of her son and his accomplishments, of course, but she just wishes he didn’t portray such a killer.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book IV: Force tease hypes up big January 10 reveal

If you’re ready to see something more from the world of Power Book IV: Force, then be sure to pay attention come Monday, January 10. After all, signs point to there being a big reveal of sorts on that day!. In a new post on Instagram below, the show...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Says He Wasn’t Told How New Series Ends

Dexter is back folks, and the new season on showtime is already deep into the new season as we kick-off 2022. With the return of Michael C. Hall and the character of Dexter, a lot has been made about how the show will work to earn back the trust of fans with how the return ends. The ending of the show’s original run is still quite complicated for so many folks who loved the show, especially early on. Now, everyone wants to know how this new series ends. Even Clancy Brown said not even he was told how the new series would end.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Dramatic Teaser Drops For Last Episode Of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

It’s time to see what real evil looks like. The penultimate episode of Dexter: New Blood aired this past weekend on Showtime, and now, a promo video for next weekend’s 10th and final chapter–courtesy of screenrant.com–can be seen on this page. The last episode–Sins of the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Conners season 4 episode 10 spoilers: The saga of Mark

Are you prepared for The Conners season 4 episode 10 on ABC next week? Isn’t it nice to have the series back on the air? There’s some good stuff coming up this month, but also some bad news for Mark. At the start of this upcoming episode, let’s...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Finale Trailer Teases Nail-Biting Conclusion

The Dexter: New Blood season finale is only a week away, and a new trailer for the big episode is teasing a nail-biting conclusion. The 10-episode revival is possibly coming to an end next Sunday as there is currently no word on whether or not the show will continue, or if this is really the end for everyone's favorite TV serial killer. [Please note: Spoilers below for Dexter: New Blood.]
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: About Brayden’s loyalty…

Season 2 episode 6 is set to air on Starz this weekend and as you prepare for that, why not have a chat about Brayden?. For most of the first season, this character existed mostly to be Tariq’s buddy and partner and CourseCorrect. It was shown that he was smart and resourceful, but he wasn’t as willing to go out on his own. In some ways, he was still getting his feet wet; there was no reason to rush anything along.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star John Lithgow Says it Was ‘Wonderful’ to Reunite with Show’s Original Cast

This new season of Dexter: New Blood is a continuation of the original series and that means a lot of familiar faces, including John Lithgow. Fans haven’t seen too much of the Trinity Killer actor, however, they have seen glimpses of him. Harrison, Dexter’s son, is dealing with his own issues and potentially his own dark passenger. In last week’s episode, we learned that he remembers everything that happened when his mom was murdered by the serial killer.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: The trouble ahead for Diana

As we look a little bit towards Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6, there are questions we could ask of a number of characters. So, for the sake of this article, let’s have a discussion all about Diana? There are a few things to get into here as we look more towards the future.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale Wraps Up Serial Killer’s Story

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes details from the finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. It’s truly the end of an era as the fate of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) has been sealed in the final episode of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. And whether or not fans like the ending this time around, there’s no going back. “Dexter Morgan is dead,” series showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed to Deadline in a conversation that will run immediately following this recap. Nearly a decade after America’s favorite fictional serial killer disappeared into a Miami hurricane in the original series finale, in New Blood it is revealed...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 5 and beyond: Does William Zabka know the endgame?

Season 5 is already done with production, and hopefully we’ll be getting a chance to see it at some point this year. While not too much concrete is known about the story just yet, one thing does feel clear: It was not written to be the final season. There is something more to come presumably on the other side, though whether we get it will depend largely on what the folks over at Netflix decide.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Harrison May Go Over the Line in Upcoming Finale

Dexter: New Blood, like Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Plus, quickly inching closer and closer to the finale for the season. Yes, Outsiders, it’s already here with the stakes and interest in Dexter: New Blood soaring on Showtime. A lot of folks have theories and thoughts as to how the series will wrap up in the finale. One possible situation involves Dexter’s son Harrison who may really go over the line in an upcoming finale.
TV SERIES

