Two years. We’ve been in the midst of a global pandemic for two years. While most of us have the luxury of masking, distancing and marveling at the breathtaking lack of empathy on the part of those who refuse to, our health care workers do not. For two years these dedicated professionals have clocked in and witnessed levels of human suffering few can even imagine. They have intubated countless patients whose lungs could no longer do their jobs. They’ve held the phone for those same patients so their families could say goodbye. In return, they got some celebratory pot banging and congratulatory lawn signs. The trauma must be unbearable. I have no idea how they do it.

