Manheim index breaks record to cap abnormal year for used-vehicle values

By Joe Overby
Auto Remarketing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like the Eric Church song, the used-vehicle market was “having a...

www.autoremarketing.com

Auto Remarketing

2022 likely the last year for CPO vehicle market's record run

The numbers are not yet final, but it appears 2021 will not end up as a record year for certified pre-owned vehicle sales. However, there will likely be a best-ever 3.0 million certified vehicles sold in 2022, in what is expected to be the finale of peak CPO. That’s according...
ECONOMY
News Channel 25

Local dealer shares inside look at used car market

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The price of used cars is now no longer what it used to be. A new report from the AP says the average price of cars tops out at $29,000 across the U.S. With the drastic change to the market, we get an inside look...
BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

Growth in Used Vehicle Values Expected Through Spring 2022

Wholesale used vehicle prices (on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis) increased 1.6% month over month in December to a record high of 236.2, a 46.6% increase from a year ago, according to numbers released Jan. 7 from the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index. The non-adjusted price change, however,...
RETAIL
cbtnews.com

December auto sales underwhelm due to shuttered supply chain

The U.S. auto sales volume is below 15 million for the second year. Cox Automotive forecasts that December 2021 will have a sluggish showing of 1.10 million new automobile units sold. This number likely contributed to the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 11.4 million, a 30% drop from last year’s 16.3-million-unit pacing. Demand Isn’t […]
ECONOMY
Person
Eric Church
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Black Book’s Used Vehicle Retention Index Increases 3.1% MoM

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia – Black Book, a division of Hearst that provides industry-leading used vehicle valuation and residual value forecast solutions, today released its Used Vehicle Retention Index for December 2021. The Index increased to 195.7 points, 5.8 points (or 3.1%) increase from November (189.9). The Index currently stands 52.0% above where it was this same time last year.
ECONOMY
Washington Times

Used car prices rising faster than Bitcoin as 2022 begins

Used car prices have skyrocketed and are accumulating value more quickly than Bitcoin, according to industry insiders. A global shortage of semiconductor chips and pandemic-fueled declines in automotive use has boosted the value of used cars by thousands of dollars, says Hans Dau, a supply chain analyst and CEO of the Mitchell Madison Group business consulting firm.
BUSINESS
The Press

Average New and Used Vehicle Monthly Payments Expected to Shatter Records in Q4, According to Edmunds

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are spending more than ever to finance new and used vehicle purchases as inventory shortages continue and consumer demand runs high. According to the car shopping experts at Edmunds, in Q4 2021 the average monthly payment for new vehicles is expected to climb to $636, the highest level that Edmunds has on record, compared to $614 in Q3 2021 and $581 in Q4 2020. Edmunds data also reveals that the average monthly payment for used vehicles is expected to break a record, climbing to $520, compared to $500 in Q3 2021 and $437 in Q4 2020.
ECONOMY
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Breaks Through Minor Resistance

The DAX Index broke above the €16,000 level on Monday in what looks to be an attempt to continue breaking much higher. Quite frankly, this is a strong sign, considering that the DAX is considered to be the “blue-chip index” of the European Union in general. The fact that we broke above the crucial €16,000 level is a good sign and opens up the possibility of a move towards the €16,250 level above. That was the most recent high that the market dealt with, so there might be a little bit of minor resistance based upon psychology, but that is about all I expect there. Ultimately, in the short term, it looks as if any pullback at this point will more than likely simply offer an opportunity to pick up this market “on the cheap.”
STOCKS
#Record Year#Vehicles
MySanAntonio

Canada caps record jobs year as monthly gain doubles estimates

Canada's labor market beat expectations in December, a strong end to a record year for employment gains. Employment rose 54,700 last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. That's more than double the 25,000 gain economists were predicting in a Bloomberg survey. Full-time jobs actually surged by 123,000, as many part-time workers shifted to more permanent employment -- another sign of strength.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Tesla Records Milestone Vehicle Deliveries in 2021 Fiscal Year

The impressive performance was recorded as Tesla had to make adjustments to some key parts of the vehicle production to accommodate for the chip shortage that is currently plaguing the manufacturing world. American electric vehicle production firm, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has shared the report of its vehicle deliveries in...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

A Look Inside The Record-Breaking Year Of Bitcoin And Ethereum Futures

This year has been an incredible one for bitcoin and ethereum futures. The ProShares Futures ETF made a splash after it became the first bitcoin ETF to be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, accumulating more than $1 billion in trading volume in the first two days after it launched. But futures for the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap have been making a splash before then.
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars

