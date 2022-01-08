ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Republican Senator Thune announces 2022 re-election bid

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Republican Senator John Thune announced on Saturday that he planned to seek re-election in 2022, boosting chances this his party would retain the South Dakota seat...

U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has a clear path to reelection in reliably-red South Dakota even after he drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for speaking out against his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. Since then, Thune has offered restrained criticism of Trump’s political imitators at times, but mostly focused on scuttling the Democrats’ plans.
John Thune - number two Senate GOP leader and likely successor to current Republican leader Mitch McConnell - announces run for reelection this year

The number two Senate GOP leader John Thune has announced he is running for reelection this year. The South Dakota senator - and likely successor to Republican leader Mitch McConnell - announced his run for reelection on Twitter on Saturday, putting an end an end to recent speculation over his political future.
GOP state senator critical of Republican-backed election investigation will not seek reelection

A prominent Republican state senator who has publicly criticized a GOP-backed probe into the 2020 election in Wisconsin will not seek reelection this year. Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, announced Friday she will not seek another term in the state Senate. The announcement comes after Bernier, the chair of the Senate’s elections committee, has made several high-profile comments criticizing an investigation of the 2020 election spearheaded by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and led by former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman.
Thune to seek re-election

WASHINGTON - Sen. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, announced Saturday that he will run for reelection in 2022, ending months of speculation about whether he would seek to remain in the Senate. Thune, 60, is currently the Senate minority whip, making him the No. 2 Republican in the...
WisGOP Statement on Senator Johnson’s Re-Election Announcement

“Grassroots Republicans are enthusiastically backing Senator Johnson’s bid for re-election and are committed to doing the hard work to make it happen. Since taking office, he has fought business as usual in Washington and his courage to stand up for what’s right has served Wisconsin well. America needs a check on the failed policies of the Biden administration and Wisconsin will make sure that happens by sending Ron Johnson’s independent leadership back to Washington.”
Report: Sen. Ron Johnson preparing to announce Senate re-election campaign

MADISON, Wis. — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson could announce plans for re-election early next week, according to media reports. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the news Friday, saying two “highly placed Republican sources” confirmed the two-term senator is running for re-election and looking to hire staffers to work his campaign. The Associated Press later reported two Republican officials indicated the...
Sen. Mike Crapo launches re-election bid

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo announced Wednesday that he will be running for re-election in the 2022 midterms. "We are in the middle of the most important fight for our future that most of us alive today have experienced. The threats to our values, our way of life and our Constitution itself are intense, extremely well-funded and well-organized," the Republican congressman wrote in a statement. "We must rise to that challenge and be heavily engaged in it. I am running for re-election to stay in this fight for a future that assures every American the freedoms so many have fought and died to protect. I will work hard to earn the honor and privilege to continue advocating for Idaho principles and values in the United States Senate."
Rand Paul files to seek reelection to U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Rand Paul has filed to seek re-election. The filing was made Tuesday and put Paul back on the ballot for another possible term in that Senate seat—it is likely he will face off against Democrat Charles Booker during the general election, but multiple people have filed as republicans that he will have to beat in a Republican primary. Those include Arnold Blankenship, Valerie Fredrick and Tami Stainfield.
Schumer announces Senate vote on filibuster change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy. In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Boebert makes re-election bid official

On the last day of 2021, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert made it official, she is running for re-election this year. But while the Republican congresswoman from Silt said she plans to continue to be the loudest voice in the room in upholding conservative principles, Boebert also hopes to push for real reform in Congress if the GOP retakes control of both the U.S. House and Senate in the November elections.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc25news.com

Congressman John Moolenaar announces re-election bid in new second congressional district

FLINT, Mich - Congressman John Moolenaar announced he is running for re-election in the newly created Second Congressional District. “It is an honor to serve Michigan residents in Congress and I look forward to reaching out to current and new voters this coming year. I have been fighting against the socialist agenda and I will always stand for conservative values including the right to life, the Second Amendment, election integrity, and keeping taxes low so Michigan families keep more of their own money,” said Congressman Moolenaar.
FLINT, MI
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

