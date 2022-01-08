ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys vs. Eagles Live Stream: How To Watch The Eagles-Cowboys Week 18 Game Live

By Josh Sorokach
Who’s in the mood for a little Saturday night football? Live from Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on ESPN and ABC!

We have a good news/bad news situation for Cowboys fans. The good news? Dallas is heading to the playoffs! The bad news? After their Week 17 loss to the Cardinals, the Cowboys are no longer in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Entering Week 18, Dak Prescott and company are the No. 4 seed and would face the NFC West team that doesn’t win the division out of the Rams and Cardinals. But nothing is set in stone.

The Eagles enter Week 18 on a four-game winning streak. Philadelphia is currently the seventh seed, but they could also climb as high as the sixth spot in the NFC. Which team will end the regular season with a win? We’re about to find out.

Here’s how to watch the Cowboys and Eagles live online.

COWBOYS VS EAGLES: CHANNEL/START TIME INFO:

Tonight’s (January 8) Eagles/Cowboys game begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+.

COWBOYS VS EAGLES WEEK 18 FREE LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s game live on Watch ESPN, the ABC website, the ABC app, or the ESPN app. The Cowboys/Eagles game is also available to stream for free on the Yahoo Sports app and NFL app.

HOW TO WATCH THE EAGLES/COWBOYS GAME LIVE WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also watch tonight’s game live with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers ESPN, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH THE COWBOYS GAME LIVE ON HULU?

Hulu + Live TV ($64.99/month) subscribers can watch Monday Night Football live via Hulu’s ESPN live stream. The service offers a seven-day free trial.

sportstalkline.com

BREAKING: NFL Postpones Washington vs. Eagles; How Will Dallas Cowboys Be Impacted?

Numerous news shops are as of Friday reporting that the NFL is postponing Week 14 video games, including Washington vs. Philadelphia, attributable to the COVID breakout among some groups. The Dallas Cowboys are no longer on that listing, without a player at this time in COVID protocol as receiver Cedrick...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys Game Day News: Diggs, Wilson, Kearse, Pollard stay home; time for rookie DBs to step up

The regular-season finale often amounts to a de facto playoff game, with a postseason berth riding on the outcome of a divisional grudge match. The Cowboys’ 2021 closer Saturday night could, however, resemble a glorified preseason contest. The team announced several starters would stay behind in Dallas with either illness or injury, and that’s not even counting the COVID absences. Fans can instead expect to get the kind of extended look at little-used depth players that’s normally limited to August, with three rookies set to log serious snaps in the secondary.
NFL
