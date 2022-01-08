Sinéad O’Connor’s Son Shane Dead at 17 After Being Reported Missing

Sinéad O’Connor has condemned the Irish state after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane.The singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”Shane had been reported missing two days before his death. O’Connor had previously said Shane was “on suicide...
