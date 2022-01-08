ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sinéad O’Connor’s Son Shane Dead at 17 After Being Reported Missing

wvli927.com
 1 day ago

Sinéad O’Connor is mourning the death...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Sinéad O’Connor pays tribute to 17-year-old son following his death

Sinéad O’Connor has paid tribute to her 17-year-old son Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor following his death on Friday (January 7). Writing on social media, Sinéad said: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
WORLD
The Independent

Sinead O’Connor’s son’s death referred to NRP for investigation after singer criticises ‘evil’ Irish state and ​hospital

The death of Sinead O’Connor’s son will be referred to the National Review Panel (NRP) for investigation.The singer announced the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, on Twitter on Saturday (8 January).She wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”O’Connor went on to question how her teenage son had been allowed to leave Tallaght hospital in Dublin.Shane had...
WORLD
SheKnows

Sinéad O’Connor Reveals Her Missing 17-Year-Old Son Shane Has Passed Away

Our hearts go out to Sinead O’Connor, who suddenly lost her 17-year-old son Shane. On the evening of Jan 7, O’Connor announced on Twitter the news that her missing son Shane was found dead, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinéad O'connor
The Independent

Sinéad O’Connor calls out ‘evil’ Irish state and hospital after teenage son’s death

Sinéad O’Connor has condemned the Irish state after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane.The singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”Shane had been reported missing two days before his death. O’Connor had previously said Shane was “on suicide...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy